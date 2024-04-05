Pie for Breakfast and Mega Cat Studios have today launched their brand new retro-style adventure game Kudzu. Heavily inspired by classic Zelda — particularly the Oracle games and Link's Awakening — you can nab this title on the Switch eShop or Game Boy.
Yep, that's right — in 2024, developers are continuing to show love for the retro handheld, and you can actually buy a physical Game Boy cart for the game for an extra dose of nostalgia. 8bit-Legit is handling the physical release of the Game Boy game, which you can check out on the Mega Cat store page.
Instead of being a hero of time, Kudzu sees you playing as Max, an apprentice gardener who must save their mentor from an outbreak of kudzu. If you're not aware of what kudzu is, it's an invasive species of vine — so it makes for the ideal enemy for our intrepid gardener.
Gigantic bugs and snakes stand in your way of success, and you'll need to use your garden tools to get around and solve puzzles. Progression is non-linear, too, so you can explore the world of Kudzu to your heart's content, and hopefully find your master.
So, take your pick — if you have a way of playing Game Boy games on actual hardware, then head on over to Mega Cat's store and grab a physical copy of the game for $49.99. You can also play the game on PC via itch.io or buy it digitally on the eShop for $4.99.
What do you think of Kudzu? Will you be grabbing this on Game Boy or Switch? Cut through the weeds in the comments.
Comments 5
I always find the idea of someone making a cartridge for an old system odd, especially when you can play it on a current gen system for a 1/10 of the cost, or legally free on PC.
Hmm if only these games were fun or not just a riff on something that came before. I understand the novelty of having a new game for an old system but meh I rather play an old school inspired game with complete modern playability like Katana Zero or even Shovel Knight
@ikki5
what is it that you find odd: the fact that they are making it, or the fact that people want to buy it?
@ikki5 They made it for people like me, who just bought the cartridge after seeing the trailer. I'm a big fan of this revival. It's like what's old is new again, and I like this style of game. Plus, it feeds my collecting itch, which is very strong.
Curious to see how the game does. Hopefully NL can review it.
