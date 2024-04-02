Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 763k

Konami's free-to-play title Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has reached another milestone, with over 60 million downloads since its arrival on the Switch eShop and multiple other platforms in 2022.

To celebrate this latest achievement, Konami will be offering 1,000 free Gems to players who log into the title before 23rd April 2024. As part of this, it's also giving out three free packs of 'Blazing Arena' and hosting a "limited-time" sale on Gems via the in-game store.

Attention Master Duelists! #YuGiOhMASTERDUEL has reached over 60 million downloads worldwide. Log in now and celebrate with us! pic.twitter.com/JqVLfsAGPy March 29, 2024

When this game originally made its debut on the Switch, we said it was definitely worth a look, if you had a history with the Yu-Gi-Oh! card game. And once again, it's a free download from the Switch eShop.

In case you missed it, Konami also announced earlier this year it would be launching a Yu-Gi-Oh! classic collection here in the West. One title that's already been confirmed is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Battle of Great Duelists for the Game Boy Color with more to be revealed in the future.