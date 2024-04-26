Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 764k

If you are a fan of Inti Creates or simply want to catch up on some of its game releases, you might want to read on...

The game company has announced the Inti Creates Gold Archive Collection for the Nintendo Switch. It's a physical package featuring Mighty Gunvolt, Mighty Gunvolt Burst, and PuzzMiX on a single game cartridge. Mighty Gunvolt will be an "all-new port" and Burst comes with all the DLC.

Unfortunately, this Gold collection has only been confirmed for Japan right now. It will launch in this region on 20th August 2024. There will also be a limited edition version which includes soundtracks for Mighty Gunvolt Burst and PuzzMiX. Here's the PR about each title (via Gematsu):

Mighty Gunvolt

From the graphics to the gameplay, Mighty Gunvolt brings back the feel of retro classics from the 80s! Playable characters cross-over from Azure Striker GUNVOLT, Gal*Gun, and Mighty No. 9! (The version included in an all-new port to the Nintendo Switch.)

Mighty Gunvolt Burst

Aim for BURST combos by defeating enemies at point-blank in Mighty Gunvolt Burst! Collect items to customize every little detail of your loadout and character for tons of replay value! All playable character DLC is included for 9 total characters! (This version is complete with all available downloadable content included.)

PuzzMiX