Developer Awaceb has given us a release date for its lovely open-world adventure game Tchia, and it'll be gliding onto the eShop on 27th June 2024.

Originally released on PC and PlayStation back in 2023, the Switch port of Tchia was announced in March 2024. Pre-orders are also available on the Switch eShop right now for $29.99 (or your regional equivalent). Alternatively, you can grab the Oléti Edition for $34.99, which comes with the added Kepler Customization Pack — this gives you four costume sets for Tchia and four kits to decorate your boat with.

In the game, you control the titular character as she embarks on a journey to rescue her father from Meavora, the ruler of the archipelago. Inspired by New Caledonian culture, Tchia is a beautiful game that is a heartwarming and poetic coming-of-age story full of beautiful imagery and interesting mechanics. You can use Soul Jumping to control up to 30 different animals, or even stop and play the ukulele.

The Switch version also comes with all previous free updates, including 8 new soul melodies, outfits, and perks.