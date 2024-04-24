Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 764k

Publisher Wired Productions and developer KeokeN Interactive have announced that the sci-fi thriller Deliver Us the Moon will be making one giant leap onto Switch later this year.

If the name rings a bell, that might be because Deliver Us the Moon was initially announced for the Nintendo hybrid back in 2020. This port was unfortunately cancelled shortly after the game's release on Xbox One and PS4 with the publisher citing the "industry-wide stresses that have been felt by the Covid-19 pandemic" as one of the key reasons.

But now, it's back!

Deliver Us the Moon will see you navigating the vastness of space as a lone astronaut on a mission to save humanity from extinction. It looks to be full of fun, totally not stressful features like depleting oxygen levels, hazardous environments and the terrifying vastness of space. All very lighthearted, then.

You can find more information on the game's features and get a look at some screenshots in the following information from the Deliver Us the Moon website:

BE AN ASTRONAUT - Launch a rocket from Earth, journey through the WSA space station and explore the open lunar landscape with weightless freedom - by foot, rover or monorail SUIT UP WITH SPACE AGE TECH - With the ASE drone as your sole companion, utilise the greatest technology mankind has to offer from new age space-suits, cutting lasers, rockets and robot arms CRACK THE CODE - Overcome obstacles, dangers blocking your path and uncover the secrets of the past by using various tools and all of your wits to solve intricate puzzles

Deliver Us the Moon launched on Steam back in 2019 and has since gone on to rack up a good number of 'Very Positive' reviews. What's more, our friends over at Push Square had a great time with the PS4 port in 2020, awarding it an 8/10 in their review.

We don't have a precise release date for this one on Switch just yet, but we'll be keeping an eye on the stars over the coming months for more news.

Does this look like it'll be up your street? Blast off to the comments to let us know.