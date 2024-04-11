Since its arrival on the Nintendo Switch, Fashion Dreamer has received multiple major updates adding all sorts of content.
This week marks the arrival of "free update 5" - officially titled Future Fair - which includes with Limited Time Fair Rewards as well as new Catalog items. There are some new Gacha items, roo. Keep in mind this fair is exclusive to the game's online mode.
Here's what is included in this latest update, courtesy of Perfectly-Nintendo:
New Features and Content
- 5th limited-time Fair: Future Fair
- 6 patterns
- 1 hairstyle
- 1 eyeliner
- 2 poses
- 6 photo frames
- 4 showroom items
- Adds 15 new patterns
- 10 types of permanent patterns to unlock
- 5 types of single-use patterns