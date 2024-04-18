Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 764k

If you're a fan of city builders, then buckle up, because we can exclusively reveal that Imagine Earth, a sci-fi city builder from indie developer Serious Bros. is heading to the Switch on 9th May, 2024.

Originally released on Steam and Xbox to positive reception, Imagine Earth combines laidback strategic gameplay with themes of sustainability as you look to establish new homes in the cosmos in the year 2084. Corporate greed has led your own planet to ruin, so it's your job to build propserous cities in a more eco-friendly, sustainable manner.

You'll be dealing with meteors, space pirates, assimilators, and your own cities' pollution and emmisions which, if left to run riot, may lead to dire natural disasters. It certainly sounds like a good alternative to the likes of Cities: Skylines, Airborne Kingdom, and SteamWorld Build, and we love just how many potential threats you'll need to juggle to build a working, living city.

Let's check out the features:

- Go Beyond: Complete the multi-mission story and embark on fresh space colony adventures, including a competition mode against up to five AI factions and a freeform mode with procedurally generated planets

- It’s Not Easy Being Green: Face a range of ecological challenges, from chemical spills and oil slicks to melting polar ice caps and terribly destructive natural disasters caused by the player’s planetary exploitation

- Space Invaders and Traders: Make friends with cooperative colonies and alien tribes inhabiting some discovered planets and fend off hostile alien invaders using shields and lasers in tower defense gameplay as they try to wipe puny human colonies off of the map

- Sustainability Among the Stars: Successfully fight corporate greed and civilian demand for growth and resources by researching new technology and maintaining a healthy ecosystem to become a sustainable civilization

What do you make of this one? Will you be adding it to your Switch library? Let us know your thoughts with a comment in the usual place.