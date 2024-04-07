Square Enix is currently undergoing a large-scale organisational "overhaul" and it seems Dragon Quest has been impacted.

According to a new report from Bloomberg, Dragon Quest's "top producer" Yu Miyake, who is now 56 years of age (and has contributed to "numerous" Dragon Quest titles over the years), will be "stepping down from the role" following delays of the new entry.

He will supposedly "head up" Square Enix's Tokyo-based smart game division from here on out. Miyake originally joined the Japanese publisher and developer back in 1992.

As for his replacement, it's believed 53-year-old NieR producer Yosuke Saito will take over his position. Saito is apparently a "strong candidate" for the role according to Bloomberg's sources and also previously worked as a producer on Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age.

As part of this restructure, Takashi Kiryu is now at the helm as company president. No release date or platforms have been announced for Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate but if there are any significant developments, we'll let you know.