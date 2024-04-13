Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 764k

Update [Sat 13th Apr, 2024 02:00 BST]:

Diplodocus Games has shared some exciting news on social media - revealing a pre-release patch for Corn Kidz 64 on the Switch will add support for Switch Online Nintendo 64 wireless controllers.

To activate "trident controls", you'll need to press R on the title screen. It's also been confirmed this same feature is coming to Super Kiwi 64. Corn Kidz 64 is out next week for the eShop on 19th April 2024.

A pre release patch has just been approved so I can now confirm that Corn Kidz 64 will support Nintendo 64 controllers with a unique control scheme from its launch next Friday. If you have a Nintendo Online N64 controller, use "trident controls" by pressing R on the title screen.

Also, the same feature is planned for Super Kiwi 64, but it will take a few weeks until it will be added to the Switch version of Super Kiwi 64.

Original story [Sun 31st Mar, 2024 09:05 BST]:

If you're craving another N64-inspired 3D platformer, you might want to check out Corn Kidz 64, which is launching on the Switch eShop on 19th April 2024 for $6.99 / 6.99€.

It's developed by BogoSoft, published by Diplodocus Games, and has already received "overwhelmingly positive" reviews on Steam. It promises to deliver an "authentic Nintendo 64 experience" straight from the '90s with a "great move set and a unique sense of humour".

Here's a bit more about Corn Kidz, courtesy of Nintendo's official website. You can also take a look at the trailer (above).

"Follow the young goat Seve into his recurring dream, in which he meets his friend Alexis, who wants to help Seve break free from the dream. Corn Kids 64 is a 3d platformers that closely resembles the classics from the early 3d era. In a world full of secrets, Corn Kidz 64 lets you explore Seve's dynamic moveset and meet various fun and unique characters. Evocative low poly graphics with various display options allow for an authentic 90s experience or a modern HD resolution."

Diplodocus is the same publisher behind various other 64-bit Switch eShop releases including Super Kiwi 64, Toree 3D, Toree 2 and Macbat 64.