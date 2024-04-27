To celebrate Golden Week, Capcom's latest Monster Hunter game Monster Hunter Rise is currently going for its "lowest price ever" in the US.

As highlighted by Nintendo Everything, you can currently get Rise for just for just $9.99 (normally $39.99) The base game and Sunbreak are also available together for just $19.99 (normally $59.99).

This sale will run until 9th May 2024 on the Switch, eShop - so grab a bargain while you can. This sale may not be available in all regions, so check your local eShop to find out. Here's the rest of Capcom's sales: