To celebrate Golden Week, Capcom's latest Monster Hunter game Monster Hunter Rise is currently going for its "lowest price ever" in the US.
As highlighted by Nintendo Everything, you can currently get Rise for just for just $9.99 (normally $39.99) The base game and Sunbreak are also available together for just $19.99 (normally $59.99).
This sale will run until 9th May 2024 on the Switch, eShop - so grab a bargain while you can. This sale may not be available in all regions, so check your local eShop to find out. Here's the rest of Capcom's sales:
– Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle – $9.99 (was $19.99)
– Capcom Fighting Collection – $19.99 (was $39.99)
– Devil May Cry – $9.99 (was $19.99)
– Devil May Cry 2 – $9.99 (was $19.99)
– Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition – $9.99 (was $19.99)
– Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen – $4.99 (was $29.99)
– Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection – $9.99 (was $29.99)
– Ghost Trick – $19.99 (was $29.99)
– Mega Man 11 – $9.99 (was $29.99)
– Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection – $29.99 (was $59.99)
– Mega Man Legacy Collection – $7.99 (was $14.99)
– Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 – $7.99 (was $19.99)
– Mega Man X Legacy Collection – $7.99 (was $19.99)
– Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 – $7.99 (was $19.99)
– Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection – $9.99 (was $29.99)
– Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate – $9.99 (was $39.99)
– Monster Hunter Rise – $9.99 (was $39.99)
– Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition – $15.99 (was $49.99)
– Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak – $19.99 (was $59.99)
– Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe – $24.49 (was $69.99)
– Okami HD – $9.99 (was $19.99)
– Onimusha: Warlords – $7.99 (was $19.99)
– Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy – $9.99 (was $29.99)
– Resident Evil – $9.99 (was $19.99)
– Resident Evil 0 – $9.99 (was $19.99)
– Resident Evil 2 Cloud – $15.99 (was $39.99)
– Resident Evil 3 Cloud – $9.99 (was $29.99)
– Resident Evil 4 – $9.99 (was $19.99)
– Resident Evil 5 – $9.99 (was $19.99)
– Resident Evil 6 – $9.99 (was $19.99)
– Resident Evil 7 Cloud – $15.99 (was $39.99)
– Resident Evil Revelations – $7.99 (was $19.99)
– Resident Evil Revelations 2 – $7.99 (was $19.99)
– Resident Evil Village Cloud – $15.99 (was $39.99)
– Shinsekai: Into the Depths – $9.99 (was $19.99)
– Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection – $9.99 (was $29.99)
– The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles – $9.99 (was $39.99)
– Ultra Street Fighter II – $19.99 (was $39.99)