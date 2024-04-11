Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 763k

The top-down arena shooter roguelite Brotato will be getting new DLC this summer titled Abyssal Horrors.

Along with new potatoes, items, and weapons, it will also add new maps (which transport you to the depths below) and new weapons. Perhaps most excitingly, the game is adding a free four-player couch co-op update, so you can team up with your friends and family.

Here's the full rundown courtesy of the Steam page, and you can check out the trailer above.

The DLC will include:- 20 new waves of enemies and bosses

- 10+ new characters

- 10+ weapons

- 30+ new items

- And more!



The free local co-op update will inlcude:- Local co-op for up to 4 players

- Game balancing adjustments,

- Fixes

- New content

If you haven't played Brotato before, you take control of a potato who must mow down hordes of aliens with up to six weapons at once. Along the way, you'll select from a variety of traits and items to create all sorts of unique builds to help you survive.