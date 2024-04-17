Braid: Anniversary Edition for Nintendo Switch has been pushed back a few weeks to 14th May 2024, Thekla Inc. has confirmed.

The enhanced rerelease of the classic indie puzzle platformer was originally due to launch on 29th April, so we don't have to wait much longer to get our hands on the game.

It's not all bad news, however. Jonathan Blow, the director of the game, has revealed even more new features coming to this anniversary release. On top of what we already know — improvements to sound, repainted visuals, enhanced animations, the choice between the old and new styles, and over 15 hours of commentary — we'll also be getting 14 "Commentary Index Levels" to accompany that commentary, 13 brand new puzzle levels, and 12 alternate designs.

Braid is arguably one of the titles that popularised the term "indie" in the gaming industry. The game blew up on Xbox Live Arcade when it launched in 2008. Blow later went on to create the 2016 puzzler, The Witness.