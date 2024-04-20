First 4 Figures is known for its work on all sorts of high-quality video game game figurines, and with this in mind, it's now teasing its next Nintendo-themed one.

More precisely it's an Animal Crossing: New Horizons painted PVC status of Isabelle available in two versions. Pre-orders will open on 2nd May 2024 and sign ups get $10 off.





Animal Crossing fans, attention! Isabelle is coming to First 4 Figures! Save the date: 2nd May 2024



Two versions will be available.



There are no screenshots of this one just yet (or pricing details) but as soon as we know more, we'll update this post. Isabelle has been previously made available in figurine form by Nintendo's amiibo line and other company's like Good Smile and its Nendoroid line.