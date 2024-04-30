Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 765k

Developer C2 Game Studio and publishers Versus Evil and tinyBuild have today announced that the newly retitled Astor: Blade of the Monolith (formally Monolith: Requiem of the Ancients) will be bringing the fantasy fight to Switch on 30th May.

In this action RPG, you will play as a lone hero (honestly, is there any other kind?) making your way across a desolate landscape in the hopes of solving the mystery of his creators' disappearances. If it sounds very action-RPGy, that's because it is. The developer has cited the likes of Devil May Cry, Bayonetta, and The Legend of Zelda as points of inspiration for Astor's creative combat and fantasy world — both of which look rather nice in the new trailer (above).

You'll be wielding ancient weapons and learning magical attacks as you make your way through Astor's colourful planet of Gliese. There looks to be lore a-plenty for those who want to get into the weeds of the fantasy setting, but there's also a good amount of fighting to be had if you would rather simply slash some baddies.

You can find a little more about the game's features and get a look at some screenshots below.

- Engage in intense battles against 16 different enemies and 10 formidable bosses across over 20 hours of main story and side quests

- Arm yourself with 4 unique weapons, master dynamic skills and combos, summon powerful constructs, and craft your own combat style

- Traverse Gliese's diverse landscapes, complete various side quests and uncover remnants left by your creators

- Test your skills in combat challenges and conquer New Game+ mode for an even greater challenge

Astor: Blade of the Monolith will be arriving on the Switch eShop next month for $24.99 (or your regional equivalent).

Does this look up your street? Share your thoughts in the comments.