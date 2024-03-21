Nintendo's award-winning Switch exclusive The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has just won two more awards - this time at the 2024 "Game Developers Choice Awards".

Link's latest outing has been recognised for having the "best technology" and "best innovation" of any game over the past year. Here are both awards, courtesy of the official GDC social media account:





Zelda was also up for GDC's "game of the year" award, but the winner in the end was Baldur's Gate 3 by Larian Studios. The same title took out awards for best design and best narrative.

Nintendo has held talks at GDC 2024 for both Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Bros. Wonder.