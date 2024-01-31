The Game Developers Conference 2024 has announced developers from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Bros. Wonder will be presenting talks at the upcoming conference, taking place between March 18-22.

Here's an idea of what you can expect from each talk, including the presenters:

Presented by Takuhiro Dohta, Junya Osada, Takahiro Takayama

"Developers of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom discuss structuring an expanded Hyrule around physics-based gameplay and evolved sound design! Join the game’s Technical Director Takuhiro Dohta, Lead Physics Programmer Takahiro Takayama, and Lead Sound Engineer Junya Osada as they explore challenges their teams faced when approaching this sequel. They will share insights on Link’s new abilities, composing Hyrule’s expanded sound design and music, and how these go hand-in-(Ultra)hand to create a new experience for players. By the end of Mr. Dohta, Mr. Takayama, and Mr. Osada’s talk, they aim to give attendees and players everywhere new perspective on the world of Tears of the Kingdom and the innovations within."

Presented by Shiro Mouri, Takashi Tezuka

"Following last year’s launch of the Super Mario Bros.TM Wonder game, developers Takashi Tezuka and Shiro Mouri discuss the unique challenge of taking classic side-scrolling Super Mario Bros. gameplay and turning it upside down…literally. The developers explain how the game’s new elements — such as Wonder effects that flip, spin and transform the game’s Flower Kingdom world — draw inspiration from Mario’s 2D past but deliver unexpected new surprises for players to discover. Mr. Tezuka and Mr. Mouri will also share insights on the game’s creative first steps, how they expanded player choice options and the process of adding a new online experience to the game. Wowie Zowie!"

If anything interesting is shared at these talks, we'll be sure to let you know. You can learn more information about GDC 2024 and how to sign up on the official website.