LEGO will be bolstering its Super Mario line with multiple new sets due out later this year on 1st August 2024.

Yes, apart from the announcement of Mario Kart-themed LEGO (coming next year), to celebrate Mario Day this year it's unveiled three new kits: The Bowser Express Train, King Boo's Haunted Mansion, and Battle with Roy at Peach's Castle. Here are the details about each one.

The Bowser Express Train (#71437) - USD 119.99, 1392 pieces

Let the action-packed rides begin with this LEGO® Super Mario™ The Bowser Express Train toy set (71437). A great Nintendo® gift for boys, girls and any gamers aged 9+, this kids’ adventure playset includes a detailed train, a handcar, 2 stations, a Super Star Block, ? Block and 6 LEGO Super Mario toy figures – a Hammer Bro, Boom Boom, 2 Goombas and 2 Para-Biddybuds.

Add a LEGO® Mario™, LEGO® Luigi™ or LEGO® Peach™ figure (not included) for interactive play. Help them to chase the train in the handcar, operate the spinning platform on the locomotive and activate the cannon wagon’s spring-loaded shooter. Once all the enemies are defeated, trigger horn sounds as they drive Bowser’s Express to the station.

King Boo's Haunted Mansion (#71436) - USD 74.99, 932 pieces

Encounter ghostly characters and search for the key to a treasure chest at King Boo’s Haunted Mansion (71436) with this LEGO® Super Mario™ adventure toy playset for kids. A super gift idea for boys, girls and gamers aged 8 and up, the set features a buildable toy haunted house that opens out for easy access to playful details such as an elevating sofa and a bookcase with a key-reveal function. It also includes 4 LEGO Super Mario toy figures – King Boo, a Yellow Baby Yoshi, a Dry Bones and a Boo. Add a LEGO® Mario™, LEGO® Luigi™ or LEGO® Peach™ figure (not included) for interactive play. Help them collect rewards from the Coin Block, Chest Block and Key Block, defeat the Boo and Dry Bones, topple King Boo from the table in the courtyard and ultimately open the treasure chest.

Battle with Roy at Peach's Castle (#71435) - USD $64.99, 738 pieces