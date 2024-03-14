Konami has today rolled out a new update for Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, but the catch is it's not actually available on the Switch yet.

When it does arrive on Nintendo's hybrid system and other console platforms, this will bump the game up to Version 1.5.0. The current plan is to release it on these devices by "late March".





❗️️ #MGSVol1 Ver.1.5.0 is now available on Steam®❗️️This version is currently planned to roll out on all other platforms in late March. Please see the patch notes in the link below for details regarding the update: https://t.co/pd9hTkWv2H #MetalGearSolid March 13, 2024

Konami has shared the patch notes to at least give fans an idea of what to expect when it does arrive on Switch. One issue Konami is also investigating is some audio distortion on Switch.

Here's the full rundown via the official Konami website:

Ver.1.5.0 Patch Notes

Please check the list of changes below for details on the main improvements and fixes in this patch.

Changes apply to all platforms unless otherwise specified.

Fixes of previously known issues are marked with an asterisk.

METAL GEAR SOLID - Master Collection Version

Fixed an issue in which certain cutscenes stopped playing

Fixed an issue in which analog input did not work as intended

METAL GEAR SOLID 2: Sons of Liberty - Master Collection Version

Added pause menu

Audio settings, the online manual, resetting the game, and returning to the main menu can now be accessed via the pause menu.

Fixed a portion of in-game text

Fixed some other minor issues

METAL GEAR SOLID 3: Snake Eater - Master Collection Version

Added "ADDITIONAL SETTINGS" feature

Audio options, the online manual, and returning to the main menu can be accessed via "ADDITIONAL SETTINGS" within the Options menu.

Fixed an issue where a portion of character textures were displayed at a low resolution

Fixed a portion of in-game text

Fixed some other minor issues

Metal Gear & Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake - Master Collection Version

Added the option to mute audio

Fixed a portion of in-game text

Fixed some other minor issues

METAL GEAR SOLID MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1 BONUS CONTENT

Fixed some other minor issues

Issues Under Investigation

We are investigating the issues below and working to resolve them.

We will provide further details regarding fixes for these issues at a later time.

METAL GEAR SOLID 3: Snake Eater - Master Collection Version

An issue where audio distortions occur ( Nintendo Switch™ )

We will continue to provide regular updates on future improvements and fixes as further details are finalized.