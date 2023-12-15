Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Initially announced in the September Nintendo Direct showcase, Square Enix has today revealed that the next entry in the SaGa series, SaGa Emerald Beyond, will be landing on Switch on 25th April 2024.

This release date came directly from Square's SaGa Glimmerfest 2023 livestream, where the publisher was celebrating the series' 35th anniversary. The stream also gave us a peek at two new character trailers for Tsunanori Mido (above) and Ameya Aisling, showcasing what these protagonists are capable of on the battlefield.

The latest standalone entry in the SaGa series will see you venturing across 17 different worlds with your party, changing the game's ending depending on the choices that you make along the way.

For a little more information on one of the game's highlighted protagonists, Tsunanori, and a look at some screenshots, check out the following from Square Enix:

A man who can manipulate kugutsu, and is tasked with protecting the barrier around his city.

Tsunanori comes from the long lineage of the important Mido family of Miyako City, a world filled with traditional, old-fashioned city streets that sprawl out from the central Gokakudo Temple. He can control kugutsu, or animated puppets, which bear their own will. The last great war destroyed the old societal and spiritual orders alike. Ever since, Miyako City has been plagued with all kinds of supernatural phenomena. Tsunanori is selected for the Cathedral Project to investigate other worlds and restore order to the spiritual realm. With the kugutsu accompanying him, he sets out on a journey to other worlds to find four elemental spirits to accomplish his task.

SaGa Emerald Beyond is now available to wishlist on the Switch eShop and Square Enix has confirmed that pre-orders will be going live in 2024. More information can be found on the SaGa series website.

Who said that you can have too many RPGs to start the year, eh?

Are you excited to see the next entry in the SaGa series on Switch? Let us know in the comments.