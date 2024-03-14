With so many incredible games now available on the Switch, it's natural that you might be in the market for a micro SD card to boost your storage capacity beyond the measly 64GB afforded by the Switch OLED (or 32 GB if you're using an OG model).

What our lovely video producer Alex has demonstrated, however, is that not all SD card manufacturers can be trusted; particularly those that promote cheap products with seemingly large storage capacities. Spotted a 1TB card for less than 20 quid? Sounds delightful, right? Well, not quite.

As it happens, a 1TB card promoted by a company called 'v-grace' (and boosted as a sponsored product from Amazon itself, no less) is actually only 64GB. Now, the problem with this (beyond the simple fact that it's a blatant lie, of course) is that devices will continue to load data onto the card as if it really, truly is 1TB in size; because it simply doesn't know any different. What this means is that when the 64GB is full up, old data will begin to be overwritten.

Since this happens in a non-sequential fashion, random bits and pieces of data will be lost, which means that things like games or video files (or anything, really) will effectively become completely corrupted.

So do yourselves a favour an go for something recognisable and reliable. It might be more expensive, sure, but you'll at least be safe in the knowledge that your data will remain accessible and, more importantly, will work.

