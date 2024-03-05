Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Indie developer Pew Times Three has announced that the Asteroids-style space roguelike Power of Ten will be blasting onto the Switch eShop on 20th March.

This one launched on Steam earlier this year and has since gone on to build up a steady stream of 'Very Positive' reviews.

In Power of Ten, you will control a spaceship (one of ten, would you believe?) as you set out to save as many civilians as possible before succumbing to the power of a destructive armada. During runs, you'll gather resources, upgrades and weapons and take down enemies all while avoiding a good amount of not-so-friendly fire.

The top-down perspective and general space shooter gameplay of it all immediately brought the arcade classic Asteroids to mind for us, though some nice pixel art and roguelike upgrades suggest that there's potential for a decent amount of depth under the hood.

You can find out a little more about the game's features and get a look at some screenshots below:

Find and unlock 10 unique playable star ships. Each with their own set of strengths and weaknesses. Choose your ship's upgrades carefully to create an unstoppable machine. Equip powerful and sometimes a bit crazy weapons. Discover combined weapons that slap two together making devastating combos. Explore and battle through three unique regions and conquer a final epic battle! Enjoy daily runs that twist the game in fun ways or take the challenge to the next level with surge difficulties that will test your skills and strategy. Each run is uniquely created and you'll uncover more of the universe with every try. Enjoy the beautiful pixel art stylized galaxy while finding unique events and secrets.

The Power of Ten page is currently live on the North American eShop, where it will be available in a few weeks for $11.99. A European listing is not live at the time of writing, though we would expect to see a similar price point when this one blasts off on 20th March.

What do you make of Power of Ten? Will you be taking it for a spin? Fly down to the comments and let us know.