We're back with the latest look at the UK charts and after seeing things get mixed up a little last time, normality has returned this week.
There are no newbies in the top 40 this time around. Last week's surprise Switch hit Unicorn Overlord has seen a pretty substantial fall from 7th to 25th, while the previous gold medallist, WWE 2K24, has dropped to third. Of course, this means that EA Sports FC 24 and Hogwarts Legacy take the top two spots again — that didn't last long, eh?
Elsewhere, Nintendo's latest release, Mario vs. Donkey Kong, clings onto a top 10 spot, while the ever-loveable Helldivers 2 has gotten a word-of-mouth boost and has jumped up to fourth.
Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
5
|1
|EA Sports FC 24
|PS5 32%, PS4 27%, Xbox Series 22%, Switch 19%
|
3
|2
|
Hogwarts Legacy
|PS5 62%, Switch 27%, PS4 7%, Xbox One 3%
|
1
|3
|
WWE 2K24
|
8
|4
|Helldivers 2
|
2
|
5
|
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
|
4
|
6
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
6
|
7
|
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
10
|8
|Grand Theft Auto V
|
12
|9
|
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
|
9
|10
|
Mario vs. Donkey Kong
|
11
|11
|Minecraft
|
13
|12
|
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|
-
|13
|Mortal Kombat 1
|PS5 48%, Switch 37%, Xbox Series 15%
|
35
|14
|
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
|
18
|15
|Resident Evil 4
|
15
|16
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|PS5 64%, Switch 24%, Xbox Series 6%, PS4 5%
|
14
|17
|
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
17
|18
|Wreckfest
|PS5 98%, PS4 1%, Switch 1%
|
19
|19
|God of War Ragnarok
|
20
|20
|
Nintendo Switch Sports
|
-
|21
|It Takes Two
|Switch 56%, PS4 44%, Xbox Series 0%
|
-
|22
|
Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit - Remastered
|Switch 100%, PS4 0%
|
23
|23
|Red Dead Redemption
|PS4 61%, Switch 39%
|
21
|24
|F1 23
|
7
|25
|Unicorn Overlord
|Switch 62%, PS5 32%, Xbox Series 6%
|
-
|26
|NBA 2K24
|PS4 45%, PS5 39%, Switch 9%, Xbox Series 6%
|
22
|27
|
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|
-
|28
|The Sims 4: For Rent
|
25
|29
|Super Mario Odyssey
|
24
|30
|
Tekken 8
|
-
|31
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|PC 68%, PS4 30%, Xbox One 2%, Switch 1%
|
30
|32
|Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
|
-
|33
|
Batman Arkham Collection
|
39
|34
|Mario Party Superstars
|
33
|35
|Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition
|PS4 47%, Switch 35%, Xbox Series 18%
|
-
|36
|Need for Speed: Unbound
|
-
|37
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|
-
|38
|
Red Dead Redemption 2
|
-
|39
|The Last of Us Part II: Remastered
|
-
|40
|Batman: Arkham Knight
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.
Hopefully this drop in demand means I will be able to find a copy in the UK. Either been sold out so far or crazy prices. Amazon has it currently for over £100.
@RedRaven723
I've just checked via DekuDeals and Argos can get it to me within 4 days, not sure what it's like for your area. Amazon reckon 2-3 months though.
Wow, Hogwarts’ staying power is really impressive for a single-player game. In fact, upon searching I found that it was the best-selling game worldwide for 2023, which is really impressive because since 2009 only two years haven’t had a CoD game be the top-seller (at least in the US).
Mario Vs Donkey Kong is doing better than I imagined it doing, but it looks like it might beat Mario RPG with its place on the charts
@Woderwick @RedRaven723 There are other retailers, you know?
Not that any of them have this game at palatable prices. Say what you like about sites like LRG, but at least they maintain reasonable prices. If I bought this game at release/now, it'd cost me more than any other retail Switch game has. I've played the demo, its not that good.
Sony has the momentum in UK for the foreseeable by the looks. Our hopes lie with Peach...
@GrailUK zyeah they do, save fore few Nintendo games that always stay on top. Also i font thing Peach will move the needle, but the demo was really fun.
@RedRaven723 They have it on the game collection website. Unfortunately they hiked the price from £45 from when I pre-ordered to £53.
@gcunit
Why would I look for other retailers when I've found one that has it in stock?
And to be clear, I'm not interested in buying it myself, I was just trying to help the first poster find a copy.
