We're back with the latest look at the UK charts and after seeing things get mixed up a little last time, normality has returned this week.

There are no newbies in the top 40 this time around. Last week's surprise Switch hit Unicorn Overlord has seen a pretty substantial fall from 7th to 25th, while the previous gold medallist, WWE 2K24, has dropped to third. Of course, this means that EA Sports FC 24 and Hogwarts Legacy take the top two spots again — that didn't last long, eh?

Elsewhere, Nintendo's latest release, Mario vs. Donkey Kong, clings onto a top 10 spot, while the ever-loveable Helldivers 2 has gotten a word-of-mouth boost and has jumped up to fourth.

Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 5 1 EA Sports FC 24 PS5 32%, PS4 27%, Xbox Series 22%, Switch 19% 3 2 Hogwarts Legacy PS5 62%, Switch 27%, PS4 7%, Xbox One 3% 1 3 WWE 2K24 8 4 Helldivers 2 2 5 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth 4 6 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 6 7 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 10 8 Grand Theft Auto V 12 9 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III 9 10 Mario vs. Donkey Kong 11 11 Minecraft 13 12 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - 13 Mortal Kombat 1 PS5 48%, Switch 37%, Xbox Series 15% 35 14 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor 18 15 Resident Evil 4 15 16 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PS5 64%, Switch 24%, Xbox Series 6%, PS4 5% 14 17 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 17 18 Wreckfest PS5 98%, PS4 1%, Switch 1% 19 19 God of War Ragnarok 20 20 Nintendo Switch Sports

- 21 It Takes Two Switch 56%, PS4 44%, Xbox Series 0% - 22 Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit - Remastered Switch 100%, PS4 0% 23 23 Red Dead Redemption PS4 61%, Switch 39% 21 24 F1 23 7 25 Unicorn Overlord Switch 62%, PS5 32%, Xbox Series 6% - 26 NBA 2K24 PS4 45%, PS5 39%, Switch 9%, Xbox Series 6% 22 27 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - 28 The Sims 4: For Rent

25 29 Super Mario Odyssey

24 30 Tekken 8 - 31 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition PC 68%, PS4 30%, Xbox One 2%, Switch 1% 30 32

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope



- 33

Batman Arkham Collection

39 34

Mario Party Superstars

33 35

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition PS4 47%, Switch 35%, Xbox Series 18% - 36

Need for Speed: Unbound

- 37

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

- 38

Red Dead Redemption 2

- 39

The Last of Us Part II: Remastered

- 40

Batman: Arkham Knight





[Compiled by GfK]

