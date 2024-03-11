Unicorn Overlord
Image: Sega

Three new releases enter the top 40 UK boxed charts this week, including WWE 2K24 at number 1 and Expeditions: A MudRunner Game at number 16.

Most notably for Switch owners, however, is Unicorn Overlord, the excellent tactical RPG from Vanillaware, which debuts at number 7. It also comfortably sold the most on the Switch, making up 60% of the platform split. PS5 made up 34%, while the Xbox systems took home 5%.

A few legacy Switch titles have also made their way back into the top 40, including the likes of Splatoon 3, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Bayonetta 3, and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury.

Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split

NEW

 1 WWE 2K24

1

 2

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

3

 3

Hogwarts Legacy

 PS5 54%, Switch 35%, PS4 5%, Xbox 3%

6

 4 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

2

5

EA Sports FC 24

 PS5 43%, Switch 31%, PS4 20%, Xbox 6%

7

6

 Super Mario Bros. Wonder

NEW

7

Unicorn Overlord

 Switch 60%, PS5 34%, Xbox 5%

4

 8 Helldivers II

5

 9

Mario vs. Donkey Kong

10

 10

Grand Theft Auto V

11

 11 Minecraft

8

 12

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

9

 13 Marvel's Spider-Man 2

12

 14

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

13

 15 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PS5 63%, Switch 22%, Xbox 9%, PS4 6%

NEW

 16 Expeditions: A Mudrunner Game PS5 68%, Xbox 17%, Switch 16%

20

 17

Wrectfest

 PS5 98%, PS4 1%, Switch 1%

16

 18 Resident Evil 4

-

 19 God of War Ragnarok

15

 20

Nintendo Switch Sports

17

 21 F1 23

22

 22

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

21

 23 Red Dead Redemption PS4 65%, Switch 35%

23

 24 Tekken 8

31

 25 Super Mario Odyssey

-

 26 Bayonetta 3

27

 27

Cyberpunk 2077

32

 28 Assassin's Creed Mirage

-

 29 Spyro Reignited Trilogy Switch 87%, PS4 11%, Xbox 3%

-

 30

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

-

 31 Splatoon 3

38

 32
 Pokémon Violet

36

 33

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition

 PS4 40%, Switch 34%, Xbox 26%

-

 34
 Gran Turismo 7

29

 35
 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

-

 36
 Lego Harry Potter Collection Switch 73%, PS4 18%, Xbox 8%

-

 37
 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

40

 38

Call of Duty: WWII

35

 39
 Mario Party Superstars

-

 40
 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

[Compiled by GfK]

< Last week's charts

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

