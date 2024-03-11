Three new releases enter the top 40 UK boxed charts this week, including WWE 2K24 at number 1 and Expeditions: A MudRunner Game at number 16.
Most notably for Switch owners, however, is Unicorn Overlord, the excellent tactical RPG from Vanillaware, which debuts at number 7. It also comfortably sold the most on the Switch, making up 60% of the platform split. PS5 made up 34%, while the Xbox systems took home 5%.
A few legacy Switch titles have also made their way back into the top 40, including the likes of Splatoon 3, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Bayonetta 3, and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury.
Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
NEW
|1
|WWE 2K24
|
1
|2
|
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
|
3
|3
|
Hogwarts Legacy
|PS5 54%, Switch 35%, PS4 5%, Xbox 3%
|
6
|4
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
2
|
5
|
EA Sports FC 24
|PS5 43%, Switch 31%, PS4 20%, Xbox 6%
|
7
|
6
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
NEW
|
7
|
Unicorn Overlord
|Switch 60%, PS5 34%, Xbox 5%
|
4
|8
|Helldivers II
|
5
|9
|
Mario vs. Donkey Kong
|
10
|10
|
Grand Theft Auto V
|
11
|11
|Minecraft
|
8
|12
|
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
|
9
|13
|Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|
12
|14
|
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
13
|15
|Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|PS5 63%, Switch 22%, Xbox 9%, PS4 6%
|
NEW
|16
|Expeditions: A Mudrunner Game
|PS5 68%, Xbox 17%, Switch 16%
|
20
|17
|
Wrectfest
|PS5 98%, PS4 1%, Switch 1%
|
16
|18
|Resident Evil 4
|
-
|19
|God of War Ragnarok
|
15
|20
|
Nintendo Switch Sports
|
17
|21
|F1 23
|
22
|22
|
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|
21
|23
|Red Dead Redemption
|PS4 65%, Switch 35%
|
23
|24
|Tekken 8
|
31
|25
|Super Mario Odyssey
|
-
|26
|Bayonetta 3
|
27
|27
|
Cyberpunk 2077
|
32
|28
|Assassin's Creed Mirage
|
-
|29
|Spyro Reignited Trilogy
|Switch 87%, PS4 11%, Xbox 3%
|
-
|30
|
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
|
-
|31
|Splatoon 3
|
38
|32
|Pokémon Violet
|
36
|33
|
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition
|PS4 40%, Switch 34%, Xbox 26%
|
-
|34
|Gran Turismo 7
|
29
|35
|Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
|
-
|36
|Lego Harry Potter Collection
|Switch 73%, PS4 18%, Xbox 8%
|
-
|37
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
40
|38
|
Call of Duty: WWII
|
35
|39
|Mario Party Superstars
|
-
|40
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.
Love to see it. Been really excited to play this one. My collector's edition should hopefully arrive this week.
Hi there @Olliemar28! I think there is a typo on 35//39 (last week//this week) position. Mario Party Superstar listed as multi-platform
Thanks for the article
@Thief Same.
Not as high as I hoped, but still great considering it's the UK charts and also nice that Unicorn Overlord sold the most on Switch!
Seeing Bayonetta 3 pop back up in the charts tells me those people in the UK know what's good.
I saw it heavily discounted here as well, around the 30 EUR. If you ever hesitated, stop wasting time and just play it.
I bought it on PS5 and I'm really glad to see it debuted on the top 10. This game deserves every praise it gets.
People choosing the Switch version of Unicorn Overlord makes me happy.
I am also quite interested in Unicorn Overlord. Hope everyone who purchased it, has a great time.
This is well-deserved. The game is a gem. No regrets having this as my latest physical purchase.
Unicorn Overlord seems to be a success but I am really on the fence. The lack of a good story is a turn off, but I've heard good things about everything else.
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PS5 63%, Switch 22%, Xbox 9%, PS4 6%
Lego Harry Potter Collection Switch 73%, PS4 18%, Xbox 8%
Ideas on why the Harry Potter one sells better on Switch than Star Wars?
@imadeanaccount It's not that it has a bad story or anything though. It's a pretty generic strategy RPG story but I think it works in its favor since all the characters you recruit are so endearing. They end up taking center stage.
@imadeanaccount
You should try the demo if you haven't already!
The story may seem generic but it's not bad. Unicorn Overlord seems to be character driven. So if you like the characters themselves I think you'd still be interested in what happens.
Doesn't surprise me at all that it's selling better on Switch. Nintendo seemed to be the only platform company that heavily marketed it to the point where the demo for UO launched on Switch first right after the Direct a day before other platforms.
Beyond that, Xbox and PS gamers are likely already preoccupied with recent big RPG releases such as Yakuza Infinite Wealth, Persona 3 Reload, and FF7 Rebirth. Since none of those games are on Switch, there's virtually no competition for Unicorn on this platform since Switch owners have no other major RPG to buy right now.
Wouldn't be surprised if the Switch version of UO sold best in all regions too. This system is probably the best place for smaller studios like Vanillaware to thrive.
Glad to see UO do so well! I am personally holding off on buying it and my March game will be Dragon's Dogma 2 (sooo excited) but I will pick up UO at some point in the future
