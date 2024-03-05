Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak, the 11th entry in Falcom's long-running Trails series, is launching in the West on Switch on 5th July 2024.

Publisher NIS America shared the announcement on Twitter, along with a brand new, if brief, trailer introducing us to Melchior of the Thorns, a member of the group Almata. We also get to see the main protagonist Van in action against another character. Van can transform into the Grendel, a very cool-looking armoured beast that looks to play a heavy role in the game's story.

While a part of the wider Trails series, Trails through Daybreak takes place in the Republic of Calvard, which has been a crucial nation in the story. This is the first time we'll be visiting the place, though, so that's pretty big news for Trails fans.

NIS America is also bringing another Falcom series to the West later this year — YS X Nordics launches on Switch in the Fall. So it's another hugely busy year in the West for the long-time RPG developer.