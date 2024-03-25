Last year we got our first DLC expansion to 2022's brilliant beat-em-up Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge. The Dimension Shellshock DLC was awesome, adding in a new roguelike Survival Mode, two new fighters and a host of fresh features besides.

We don't want to mimic that one Kylo Ren meme too much, but this is a game that is always going to leave us wanting more. Fortunately, it sounds like the game's development studio, Tribute Games, is up for it too (thanks, GoNintendo).

In a recent interview with the blog site Prankster101 Productions, Shredder's Revenge's narrative designer, Yannick Belzil, spoke about the team's desire to keep working in the world of TMNT, so long as the appetite was there.

Right off the bat, Belzil makes clear that nothing is "on the cards right now," but the designer does flag that the Tribute team would be down to make a Shredder's Revenge sequel or more DLC at some point down the line:

We’d love to do more DLC, or maybe even a sequel, but that’s not something that’s on the cards right now. We’re a small team, so we’ve put all of our effort in the existing DLC. And it has to be successful for there to be a sequel, or even new DLC. And that’ll depend on the fan reaction, and of course the commercial success of the DLC. We’d love to do more of it, because we really love the Turtles, and fans seem to have enjoyed the game, and there’s still an appetite for the Turtles, so we’d love to keep working in that world. But again, that’ll depend on the fans.

It's an exciting prospect, but let's keep those expectations tempered for a moment. We'd love to see some more Turtles action from Tribute Games, though it really hasn't been that long since we were treated to the Dimension Shellshock DLC and we all know that these things take time (and money) to happen.

What is exciting is that the prospect of future Tribute licensed games appears to be very much on the table. When asked about what the team is working on next, Belzil confessed that nothing is currently underway though he believes that "some other licensees might want us to do a version of Shredder’s Revenge for their own characters". There's no word as to what franchise this might be, but come on, we're all secretly hoping for The Simpsons, right?

Be sure to check out the full Prankster101 interview to read about Belzil's desire to make a Doctor Who game, the challenges of working in an established IP and more.