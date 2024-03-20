Publisher Thunderful has announced that it has extended its distribution agreement with Nintendo to publish the firm's products in the Nordics and the Baltics between Bergsala AB and Nintendo of Europe AG.

Confirmed via an official statement (thanks, Go Nintendo), Thunderful states that the agreement, which was originally meant to expire on 31st March, 2024, has been extended by another two years.

Martin Walfisz, CEO of Thunderful Group, had the following to say:

“Thunderful’s unique relationship with Nintendo stretches back to the early 1980s when our subsidiary Bergsala started distributing Nintendo’s fantastic products to consumers across the Nordics and the Baltics. We’re exceedingly proud of this long-lasting partnership and look forward to many years of continued close collaboration with Nintendo.”

Thunderful is, of course, a publisher in its own right, having released the likes of SteamWorld Build and LEGO Bricktales. Walfisz has recently stated, however, that Steamworld Build's sales did not meet the publisher's expectations over the Christmas period.

The publisher also recently underwent a restructuring initiative to reduce costs and focus on areas with the best growth potential; a move which wound up affecting around 20% of its total workforce.