Update [Mon 25th Mar, 2024 10:30 GMT]: After a killer set, we finally have a winner for Splatoon 3's instrument-themed Splatfest.

It was Team Keyboard that came out on top in the battle of "Which instrument would you play?". The headline act took home a whopping 500p, while Team Guitar and Team Drums followed on 190p and 180p respectively.

The Splatfest results are in, and your winner is Team Keyboard! Thanks to everyone who participated, and don't forget to grab your Super Sea Snails! pic.twitter.com/99PrmV2E9U March 25, 2024

Once again, those playing in Japan were battling it out to a different Splatfest theme. In the crisp-flavour-themed competition, it was Team Usushio that crunched its way to the top with 535p. Team Norishio came second with a respectable 300p and Team Consommé rounded things out on 35p.

Good splatting all around, folks! Don't forget to pick up your Super Snails if you battled it out this weekend.

Original article [Thu 29th Feb, 2024 14:30 GMT]: It's time for another Splatoon 3 Splatfest, folks, and this time the Splatlands are going metal.

The next Splatfest will kick off on 23rd March and once again has different themes depending on your region. For those in Europe, North America and Australia, the question this time around is "Which instrument would you play?" with a vote between Team Drums, Guitar and Keyboard heading for Splatsville soon.

Those who will be battling it out in Japan have a different theme this time. According to Twitter's built-in translation tool, the question is "What do you think of potato chips?" (though a flavour-based vote seems more likely). The teams for this one are "Usushio" (lightly salted), "Consommé" and "Norishio" (salted seaweed) and it will also begin on 23rd March.

The Japanese Splatfest even looks like it is getting special Nintendo t-shirts printed for this event. There's currently no word on whether the European / American / Australian theme will be getting the same treatment, but our fingers are crossed.

