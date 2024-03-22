Nintendo is celebrating the release of Princess Peach: Showtime! this week. In the leadup to the game's launch it's released multiple trailers, a demo, and now to top it off it's added a new batch of icons to the 'Missions and Rewards' scheme for the Switch Online service.
This time around you can claim eight icons featuring Princess Peach. This includes the multiple transformations she has in her new outing - from Swordfighter Peach to Mermaid Peach. The first wave of these icons, backgrounds and borders is available from now until 28th March. Here's a look, courtesy of 'NSO Icon Alerts' on social media:
There'll be an additional three waves after this, with a new wave update every Thursday. Wave 2 will kick off on 28th March and runs until 4th April, Wave 3 goes until 11th April, and the final wave ends on 18th April. Of course, to redeem these icons, you'll need to have Platinum Points.