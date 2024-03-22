Oh man, we are SO getting Thousand-Year Door NSO icons in just a couple months. Rawk Hawk, Admiral Bobbery, Goombella, Professor Frankly, Vivian, Koopa, Ms. Mowz, Doopliss, Lord Crump, Grodus, Flavio...who will I choose?? (I really hope the game also gets a special Tetris 99 event. I don't necessarily need one for Peach, though.)

These weekly icons are such a simple little thing, but it's honestly one of the best ideas Nintendo's had in a while. Nintendo is able to throw us a bone every week to keep fans at least a little excited even through gaps in new releases. It's a good marketing tool since you get exposed to new characters from playing with friends and randoms online. And it makes Platinum Coins actually worth something.

When Switch first launched, it was cool to be able to choose your own pfp, but it was mostly limited to just Mario, Zelda, and Splatoon stock images plus like two or three from Pikmin, Star Fox, and Metroid. That was it for the longest time. It was updated a couple times for Mario's 35th anniversary and the release of Yoshi's Crafted World, for example. But on the whole, it was really falling short of its potential.

Now, we're getting super obscure characters. Getting Geno and Mallow profile icons, or even Ness and the cast of EarthBound, would have sounded so unrealistic just a couple years ago. But now we can expect that every first-party release is going to have icons, plus even a decent number of retro and early Switch games. We'll for sure be getting E. Gadd in June, which is exciting, as I don't think we ever got LM3 themes.

I don't expect it, but man, if Nintendo were able to partner with third-party games, that would be awesome. Being able to change my pfp to Crash Bandicoot, Spyro, Rayman, Cuphead... it would be so cool!! You'd think these companies would like the free marketing. Just give Nintendo the right to use a JPEG; they did it for Spirits in Smash Ultimate.