The American bubble tea company Kung Fu Tea is back with another Nintendo partnership - celebrating the upcoming release of Princess Peach: Showtime! later this week.
For a "limited-time" between 22nd March and 21st May, Kung Fu Tea will be offering a handful of themed Princess Peach drinks, which come with a complimentary Princess Peach-themed staw cap. Here's the rundown of what's on offer, along with another look:
"In celebration of this highly anticipated debut, Kung Fu Tea will introduce five specially crafted themed drinks inspired by the game, elegantly presented in Princess Peach themed packaging."
- The Leading Lady - This sweet and creamy peach slush is a delicious take on the classic peaches and cream
- Peach Premiere Green Tea - A classic peach green tea that will have you ready to walk the red carpet in no time!
- Spotlight Sipper - A Peach Oolong Tea made with bold flavor made for the limelight.
- Peach's Showstopping Milk Tea - Our Peach Milk Tea has undergone the royal treatment and is ready for the spotlight!
- Peach Green Tea Can - A new addition to our Green Tea Cans, this Peach Green Tea Can is perfect for every on-the-go princess!
As part of this promotion, there'll also be Nintendo Switch prize packs up for grabs (including an OLED model Switch, a game download for Peach's new title, and a year's worth of Boba Credit on the Kung Fu Tea app).
Princess Peach: Showtime! launches alongside this latest Kung Fu Tea collaboration on 22nd March 2024.