The American bubble tea company Kung Fu Tea is back with another Nintendo partnership - celebrating the upcoming release of Princess Peach: Showtime! later this week.

For a "limited-time" between 22nd March and 21st May, Kung Fu Tea will be offering a handful of themed Princess Peach drinks, which come with a complimentary Princess Peach-themed staw cap. Here's the rundown of what's on offer, along with another look:

"In celebration of this highly anticipated debut, Kung Fu Tea will introduce five specially crafted themed drinks inspired by the game, elegantly presented in Princess Peach themed packaging."

The Leading Lady - This sweet and creamy peach slush is a delicious take on the classic peaches and cream

- This sweet and creamy peach slush is a delicious take on the classic peaches and cream Peach Premiere Green Tea - A classic peach green tea that will have you ready to walk the red carpet in no time!

- A classic peach green tea that will have you ready to walk the red carpet in no time! Spotlight Sipper - A Peach Oolong Tea made with bold flavor made for the limelight.

- A Peach Oolong Tea made with bold flavor made for the limelight. Peach's Showstopping Milk Tea - Our Peach Milk Tea has undergone the royal treatment and is ready for the spotlight!

- Our Peach Milk Tea has undergone the royal treatment and is ready for the spotlight! Peach Green Tea Can - A new addition to our Green Tea Cans, this Peach Green Tea Can is perfect for every on-the-go princess!





Celebrate the release of the Princess Peach: Showtime! game at Kung Fu Tea on March 22 with Princess Peach’s Tea Party!



Top off these star-studded drinks with a free limited-edition Straw Cap on every order! (Available while supplies last) It’s a (Bubble) Tea Party 🎉Celebrate the release of the Princess Peach: Showtime! game at Kung Fu Tea on March 22 with Princess Peach’s Tea Party!Top off these star-studded drinks with a free limited-edition Straw Cap on every order! (Available while supplies last) pic.twitter.com/HriJmTjPBy March 18, 2024

As part of this promotion, there'll also be Nintendo Switch prize packs up for grabs (including an OLED model Switch, a game download for Peach's new title, and a year's worth of Boba Credit on the Kung Fu Tea app).

Princess Peach: Showtime! launches alongside this latest Kung Fu Tea collaboration on 22nd March 2024.