Last month, the Stardew Valley creator Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone finally locked in a release date for Version 1.6, confirming it would be arriving on 19th March 2024 on PC. It will follow "as soon as possible" on console and mobile devices.

Now, to fill the time between now and then, he's shared an interesting segment from the patch notes for 1.6 about some adjustments to the fruit trees. Here it is in full:

"Cutting down a fruit tree now yields the appropriate fruit sapling. If the tree is mature (i.e. the fruit quality is > basic), it will yield a sapling with the same quality as its fruit. The higher the quality, the faster the sapling will mature when replanted."

started working on the patch notes for 1.6, thought I would share one random line about changes to fruit trees: pic.twitter.com/WoQ5U76Tx1 March 11, 2024

He also responded to several questions about this change in a brief Q and A style exchange. Here are some of these posts:

no it has to grow and go through all the stages again — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) March 11, 2024

it's only intended to help people move their trees, not provide any economic benefit. The best money maker would be to plant your tree and never touch it again. This just makes it less of a tragedy if there comes a time that you have to move a tree — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) March 11, 2024

it will just grow faster but it won't immediately be the same quality fruit — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) March 11, 2024