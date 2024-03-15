Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection arrived this week and as you may have seen, the launch has been troubled with all sorts of online issues.

Developer Aspyr has now released an official statement via its forums, explaining how its network infrastructure has experienced "critical errors" and it is currently working to address these issues. You can see the full statement below:

We’d like to thank the Battlefront community for their overwhelming support and feedback for the STAR WARS™ Battlefront Classic Collection release.

At launch, we experienced critical errors with our network infrastructure. The result was incredibly high ping, matchmaking errors, crashes, and servers not appearing in the browser. Since launch, we’ve been working to address these issues and increase network stability, and we will continue our efforts until our network infrastructure is stabilized to prevent further outages. Please continue to report bugs, errors, or unexpected behaviors to our support team via our Request Form The Aspyr Team

As mentioned, it's encouraging players to continue to report bugs and any other errors or problems they encounter. You can see the Switch version of the game in action in our previous post: