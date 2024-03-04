WayForward, the developer behind the likes of the Shantae series and last year's Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, has apparently suffered a data leak which has seen developmental prototypes and game backups posted online.

As noted on Twitter by Lance McDonald, the leaked information is said to have come from a discarded hard drive which was found, with much of its contents now having been dumped online.

The data reportedly spans from approximately 2009-2013 and contains the source code for several prototype games, including Shantae: Risky's Revenge, DuckTales: Remastered, Adventure Time: Hey Ice King! Why'd You Steal Our Garbage?!! and other Nintendo DS titles.

In response to another tweet hoping that this leak won't negatively affect WayForward (our paraphrasing, there — beware the swears!), McDonald notes that the person apparently in possession of the WayForward data has said they will not be leaking anything on the upcoming GBA / Switch Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution, which is currently slated to release later this year.

That game was originally developed in the early 2000s but was shelved in 2004 before being resurrected this year.