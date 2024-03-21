This points to a need to rethink bias. Embrace the subjectiveness of experience, and instead of trying to assign a number to games like this, we should instead just talk about who is going to enjoy them.

Their is an implied bias in most reviews, in that they assume a "gamer", the type of person motivated about games to the point where they are going to seek review sites, is the target audience. And that's fine. It's the only way it can work. Halo and COD can be meaningfully compared to each other within this implied bias, and that's what the numbers mean. How does this game compare to other options you have that also appeal to your interests.

But it breaks down when we talk about games that are directed specifically towards other audiences. We can't compare this game to other "general" games, only other games designed around children and non-gamers.

I would say that for the vast majority of people reading reviews, a 7 .. heak, even that 6, is a VAST overstatement of the amount of enjoyment you are going to get from playing this game. It's not for you. You're not going to like it. Period.

At the same time, this is a standout, once a generation title for it's target audience, and most reviews don't do that any justice.

So the reviews benefit no one.

If you think the game play is going to be too simple for you and you let an 8/10 or 7/10 change your mind .... you are probably going to be REALLY disappointed. If you want something to play with your kid or you just like casual, no pressure experiences and let a 6/10 second guess buying this game, you're going to miss out.

So why not change it up? I get it, you need to review the game for the clicks. No one faults you in that. But why not just move away from the numbers at times like this? Instead of pros and cons, try and create a profile of who is going to enjoy the game and who isn't going to enjoy it.

99 times out of 100, a number works (more or less). But maybe if we think outside the box for that edge case, we can create a better system. I think Nintendolife might have the best review of this game I've read because it addresses this, but only for the people who take the time to read it in full rather then scroll to the bottom. It's almost like a whole review talking about why giving this game a number is reductionist and a bad idea ... that ends in in the game being given a number.