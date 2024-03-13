Rockstar Games has announced that Red Dead Redemption has been updated on the Switch. Don't get too excited and get into any bar fights, mind, because it's somewhat of a minor and, dare we say, slightly boring update. Still, we'll take what we can get, right?

Posted on Rockstar's support page, the update performs the following:

A Terms of Service (ToS) screen has been added

Improvements have been made to the stability of the game

Yeah... Not the most exciting update imaginable, but an update nonetheless. According to Rockstar Intel, the new ToS screen is likely due to Rockstar recently merging its Terms of Service and End User Licence Agreement (EULA). As for the in-games improvements? Who knows, but we love it when our games' stability is improved. The more stable, the better - especially with all those horses roaming about.

Red Dead Redemption launched on the Switch on 17th August, 2023 and received a well-deserved 8/10 from us. We noted that it was a fairly straightforward port for the rather high price tag, but it nevertheless remains an exceptionally well-told tale with blistering action and an excellent DLC campaign.