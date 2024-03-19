One common response to the arrival of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown on the Switch was to wait until a sale. And now, just months after its release, this slick and stylish "must-play" has received a 40% price cut on the eShop in the US and Canada.

As highlighted by Nintendo of America, this reduces the digital price of the 2.5D platformer from $49.99 to just $29.99. You can also save some money on the digital deluxe edition (featuring some in-game content and more), which is now $35.99 instead of $59.99. This sale runs until 1st April. If we hear anything about a sale in other regions, we'll let you know.

pic.twitter.com/s4IdCM9pJH Discover a cursed Persian-inspired world filled with mythological fantasy! Save up to 40% on Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown on #NintendoSwitch March 18, 2024

This discount lines up with last week's post-launch roadmap including three free content updates and all-new story DLC. The free updates kick off this month and will follow in Spring and Summer 2024. Then later on this year, you can look forward to the new DLC.

If you've not tried out Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown yet, we highly recommend it after rewarding the base game an "excellent" nine out of 10 stars.