After being revealed last year, publisher Newfangled Games has today announced that the gorgeous foldable puzzler Paper Trail is making its way onto Switch on 21st May.

This one comes from the creator of 2019's inventive little indie Hue, and it looks like a similar originality has been applied here.

In Paper Trail, you play as Paige (heheh, paper puns), a budding academic who sets out to explore a flooded world while navigating the pressures of family life and a prospective place at university. It sounds interesting enough (if similar to things we have seen before) but the true catch comes from how you help Paige get around the world. You see, these environments are made of paper, and to get from point A to B, you'll have to fold it.

It's a difficult gameplay mechanic to describe and the above release date trailer does a good job of showing it in action. If these puzzles are suitably satisfying, we can see this one ticking the 'cosy' box, with a calming soundtrack and visuals to match.

You can find a little more information about some of the game's features and get a look at some screenshots below:

A foldable world - Fold and join paths together to explore and progress. Alter the fabric of the world as players untangle the puzzle of the Paper Trail.

Engaging puzzles - Simple to learn but tricky to master, players will challenge their wits with mind-bending paper puzzles as they follow Paige’s journey.

Intriguing people -A unique cast of characters with their own stories to tell, enlightening players about the wider world of Paper Trail.

Beautiful environments - Explore a variety of handcrafted environments as Paige makes her journey to university, from deep dark caves to the tallest treetops. An enchanting art style - Paper Trail blends together inspiration from flat aesthetic styles like printmaking and watercolour to create a unique look all of its own.

The Switch is home to enough cosy puzzlers to last a lifetime, but Paper Trail's unique gameplay might just be enough to fold its way out of the crowd. We'll have to wait until May to see.

What do you make of Paper Trail? Does it look up your street? Let us know in the comments.