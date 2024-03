Well, this week marks the arrival of Princess Peach: Showtime! on the Nintendo Switch and it seems to have got off to a reasonably positive start receiving plenty of respectable scores so far.

In our own review, we labelled Peach's latest outing a "high-class production" - awarding it 8/10. Her new title has plenty of creativity and style, and levels are packed full of all sorts of secrets, outfits, and mechanics to keep the action feeling fresh.