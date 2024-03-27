Nintendo has announced it will be bolstering the Switch Online + Expansion service on 29th March with the release of F-Zero Maximum Velocity.
This futuristic racing title originally made its debut on the Game Boy Advance back in March 2001. When it returns, you'll be able to unlock vehicles and tracks as well as master 20 different courses across four difficulty levels.
Keep in mind this is a Game Boy Advance title, so it's locked to the premium expansion tier, which costs a bit more than the base tier.