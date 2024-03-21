The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - Highlights

Princess Peach: Showtime! (Nintendo, 22nd Mar, $59.99) - Join Princess Peach as she steps into the spotlight in her very own single-player action game! As Princess Peach attends the Sparkle Theater, the wicked Grape and the Sour Bunch take control over the play to enact their own performances. Joined by Stella, the theater’s guardian, Peach must save each show and transform to match the performance – becoming Swordfighter Peach, Detective Peach, Ninja Peach, Patissiere Peach and more. Each transformation changes up the action and comes with its own abilities for Peach to best save each play and call curtains to Grape’s wicked plans. - Read our Princess Peach: Showtime! review

MLB The Show 24 (MLB, 19th Mar, $59.99) - It’s your Show. Ready to own it? Earn your call up from the minors to the big leagues and prove you’ve got what it takes at the top. Learn from the legends of the sport, take inspiration from their heroics and use it to improve your game. Chalk up the wins, pick yourself up after the losses. Hold your nerve when it matters and earn the right to be called World Series champion. Whatever happens, know you left nothing in the dugout.

SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! (THQ Nordic, 26th Mar, $29.99) - Team up with Cartman, Stan, Kyle and Kenny to save the town in this co-op** action game. Customize your own New Kid and battle your way through the snow-piled streets of South Park solo or with up to three friends in an all-new story. Equip a variety of weapons and deploy devastating special abilities on an adventure to save the world and enjoy a day without school.

Switch eShop - New Releases

- Fortunate Duo - 強運傭兵と宝石の姫騎士 (CyberStep, 14th Mar, $19.90) - "- Fortunate Duo - 強運傭兵と宝石の姫騎士" is a novel game that depicts the lucky Mercenary and the Princess Knight's journey as he becomes a close aide and achieves success along the way. A Bishojo Game released in 2016 under the "Black Currant" brand has been reworked for the "PandaShojo" platform for players around the world to enjoy.

Aha! Let’s Photo Hunt! (MASK, 21st Mar, $3.99) - Within 20 seconds, a part of the photo will gradually change. Found the change? Just touch it! This game offers simple gameplay for those aha moments. Stuck and can't figure it out? No worries! Our hint feature gently guides you through. It's fun to compete with family, friends, and even your viewers to see who can spot the changes first.

Air Traffic Sim: Airport Dispatcher Simulator (Megame, 14th Mar, $4.99) - You are an airport controller and your task is to draw the correct route and land the plane safely on airfields. It sounds simple, but various obstacles will interfere with you - bad weather conditions, other participants in the airspace and the landscape. Try to build a route so that during the flight the plane avoids collisions and successfully lands. Many different levels will not let you get bored, and difficult obstacles will force you to strain your attention and logic to the limit!

Animal Buddies - Party Beasts (VRCFORGE STUDIOS, 24th Mar, $13.99) - Welcome to "Animal Buddies - Party Beasts"! Control adorable animals in thrilling adventures across diverse challenges and exciting gameplay features.

April’s Diary (SOFT SOURCE, 21st Mar, $14.99) - April is a young woman living in England in the Victorian era. She has taken up a position as a housekeeper at the estate of Lord Ashford, a rather arrogant aristocrat who has recently inherited the mansion from his late father. With a wink to Pride and Prejudice the game requires April to clean up Lord Ashford's many rooms, interrupted by a dialogue with his Lordship

Arcade Archives MOUSER (HAMSTER, 14th Mar, $7.99) - "MOUSER" is an action game released by UPL in 1983. Take control of the tomcat Nyanta and rescue his lover Mariya from her mouse captors! The tricky mice will come at you with all sorts of surprises. Nyanta will need all your luck and help to make it back with his fiancée!

Around The World: Travel To Brazil Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media, 14th Mar, $9.99) - This is a new exciting game with many ways to find hidden objects, as well as a wide selection of interesting mini-games. In this fascinating journey you will see 30 amazing sights of Brazil. You will visit the majestic Sugar Loaf Mountain, plunge into the Amazon jungle, go down to picturesque caves, feel the atmosphere of Rio de Janeiro and enjoy the snow-white sand of Brazilian beaches. Visit unforgettable national parks, explore numerous museums, ancient castles and much more.

Attack of the Karens (Flynns Arcade, 21st Mar, $3.99) - Save the world from entitlement. Defend your city to your last breath in this zany, rambunctious roguelite shoot 'em up. An evil alien pathogen has mutated four spoiled women and turned them into cyborgs with massive robot armies. It's up to you to cancel them forever! Defeat the four Karens in challenging boss battles. Fight hordes of evil Karen minions, from expired coupon launchers to angry coffee cups across six different environments. Grow more powerful every run by spending your hard earned modules on stat and weapon upgrades.

Bad Chicken (Coquibyte Games, 21st Mar, $19.99) - Bad Chicken is a retro styled sideway scrolling shoot-em-up inspired by the retro classics.

Bio Inc. Redemption (Klabater, 14th Mar, $14.99) - Bio Inc.: Redemption is a complex biomedical simulator in which you make life or death decisions. Create the ultimate illness to infect and torment your victim or play as the head of a medical team and hopefully find a cure to save your patient. Will you be the plague or preserve humanity?

Crypt Stalker (RedDeer, 22nd Mar, $6.99) - Crypt Stalker is an 8-bit retro-styled arcade game. Take on the role of Gladys, one of the descendants of the world's defenders, and stop the demons before they unleash hell on the planet. Explore and defend diverse locations such as pyramids, a lake of fire, or overgrown ruins from unearthly creatures. As a highly trained Stalker, your task is to search and overcome every danger standing in your way. Watch out for your surroundings - unstable stones, and moving platforms are just a few dangers awaiting you during exploration. Fight your way through enemies with a cyber whip or your reliable laser gun. At the end of each crypt, you will have to confront the powerful boss.

Darkness and Flame (FIVE-BN STUDIO, 14th Mar, $22.39) - "Darkness and Flame" - enjoy this adventure game with lots of quests and hidden objects, puzzles and mini-games! Its innovative storyline will grab you right from the beginning and you'll be immersed in a world in which fantasy stands alongside the post apocalyptic reality and every living thing encounters the spreading Darkness.

Demon Drop DX (Asylum Square Interactive, 23rd Mar, $3.99) - Dive into the dark world of 'Demon Drop DX' – the ultimate monster-hunting adventure! An action-packed skill game in pixel art style for up to 3 players simultaneously. Choose your difficulty level and plunge into the battle. Use your magical cubes and tactical skills to combine colors and drive away the creatures of the night. The highlight of 'Demon Drop' is the local multiplayer mode, where the true chaos begins. Challenge friends and unleash combos and chain reactions to knock your opponents out of the game. Laugh at the funny twists and thrilling duels that the game has to offer. Select from different difficulty levels and speed settings to tailor the game to your skills. Experience the challenge as you progress through the levels and attempt to break the high score. The captivating and dark chiptune soundtrack from the 80s arcade halls accompanies you, creating the perfect atmosphere.

Farming Simulator Kids (GIANTS Software, 26th Mar, $29.99) - Farming Simulator Kids introduces the growing generation to the colorful and fun world of farming and blooming nature – educating and entertaining them in a child-friendly and sheltered environment. Suited for all ages and easy to play.

Flower Shop: Winter in Fairbrook (Ratalaika Games, 21st Mar, $9.99) - Natalie has barely survived her first semester in college, and all she wants is a break. However, her parents insist that she start acting like a responsible adult and get a job during her school's winter break. In no time at all, Natalie's roommate sets her up with a job, and she's shipped off to the town of Fairbrook for a mundane job in a flower shop. What's a poor, tired student to do? Take control of Natalie as she spends winter in Fairbrook raising flowers, making friends, and maybe even finding love!

Instant Death (RandomSpin Games, 14th Mar, $2.99) - Your goal is to complete the level without touching the color red. If you touch anything red you're DEAD. Also be careful and don't rush unless you're very confident in your skill since there are no checkpoints in the levels.

Jello Run (Entity3, 16th Mar, $0.99) - Collect as many jellos as possible to grow your jello! Choose a mold and make your jello shape! Dash and resize your jello as your power to the finish line!

Krimson (PM Studios, 21st Mar, $8.99) - Krimson is a challenging gritty rhythm platformer featuring heavy electronic metal music. You're an unknown spawn going through a hellish world as it moves rhythmically to the music. One wrong move means death but the checkpoints are often and death is very short. - Read our Krimson review

Monster Tribe (Freedom Games, 14th Mar, $19.99) - Akama. A lone island, sitting in the middle of an endless ocean, and the site of a magical phenomenon known only as the Rift. It was once a source of limitless power for humanity, through magical creatures called the Ateyan. Capable of incredible and wonderful feats of magic, they lived alongside humanity for centuries - until something destroyed this harmony. The Ateyan disappeared, becoming motes of light on an almost deserted island. Human civilizations crumbled, its formerly great cities and industry reclaimed by nature. Generations passed in the shadow of ancient splendor. Then, something happened: The Rift began consuming the island, threatening the survival of humanity's remnants.

Mortal Fight: Lethal Revenge (Kanuni, 21st Mar, $9.99) - Mortal Fight: Lethal Revenge offers an unforgettable fighting game experience. This epic adventure is filled with a rich story, epic boss battles, and three selectable main characters. Selectable 3 Different Main Characters Choose a character that suits your playstyle. Select from three main characters, each with their own special abilities, fighting styles, and unique moves. Stand strong against your enemies with the powerful arsenal of your chosen character. Epic Boss Battles Mortal Fight: Lethal Revenge stands out with its Epic Boss Battles, delivering a truly epic gaming experience filled with unforgettable moments and challenging encounters. Gigantic boss battles await you at every level, where you face extraordinary adversaries. These colossal enemies not only require strength and speed but also challenge you with various attacks and defense mechanisms that demand tactics and intelligence.

Multi Maze 3D (QubicGames, 22nd Mar, $4.99) - Spin the wheel to the right or left and guide the balls through the maze straight into the cup! Wait, there's more! This isn't just about collecting balls; it's about multiplying them and filling the cup to the brim. Prepare to be amazed, perform impressive manoeuvres, bouncing and collecting balls in a colourful frenzy! Remember that you can always use boosters to duplicate your balls, remove unwanted gates or add new ones multiplying your balls times 2! Can you handle the challenge of collecting as many balls as possible? Get ready for a thrilling journey through the maze of fun!

Nice Disc: The Last Hot Blood (KEMCO, 14th Mar, $4.49) - Hot-blooded action game where you steal, throw and evade flying discs to take down your opponents. Up to 4 players can join the fray in this local multiplayer sports brawler in a comic art-style. Leave your mark in the vaulted halls of Nice Disc.

Paper Dash – City Hustle (EpiXR, 21st MAr, $9.99) - Soar through captivating landscapes, from mystical forests to scary mansions, in search of these malevolent spirits. Utilize your flying skills and shoot all the ghosts, restore peace, and bring harmony to the realms in this visually stunning game. An interactive game experience that is designed to ease your mind and have fun finding and shooting little ghosts.

PORTAL SHOT GUN TELEPORT (GAMETOTOP.CC, 23rd Mar) - Defy gravity and warp to victory! Master your portal gun, strategically placing portals across diverse maps. Solve mind-bending puzzles, move cubes, disable lasers, and think your way through unique levels. No two are the same! Explore 4-5 hand-crafted maps, each with fresh challenges and themes. Unravel a mysterious story and become the ultimate portal master!

Pull The Pin: Ball Physic Puzzle (Megame, 14th Mar, $11.99) - The rules of the game are simple, but the further you go, the more difficult the levels and tasks will be! Each level contains a set of gray marble balls placed in different places. The goal of each level is to release and color all the gray balls by pulling out the pins in the right order and at the right time. If even one gray ball falls into the glass, it will be a failure!

Reaper Survivors (DEMENCI, 25th Mar, $4.99) - Welcome to a world where time is your greatest enemy and survival is your only objective. In Reaper Survivors, players are thrust into a relentless struggle against the relentless passage of time itself. Set in a hauntingly beautiful pixel art landscape, this time survival game combines minimalist gameplay with roguelite elements, offering an immersive experience like no other. As players progress through the game's levels, they'll encounter increasingly challenging obstacles and enemies, each one more formidable than the last. The key to survival lies in strategic upgrades and enhancements to your character, empowering you to face the ever-growing threats head-on. But beware, for as you grow stronger, so too do your adversaries.

Re:Cento (Happymeal, 14th Mar, $2.99) - This is the digital version of a catchy card game called ‘Re: Cento’ designed by Inaba Naoki, world famouse as the inovator of Area Maze puzzles. The game is both simple and exciting! Like ‘Old Maid’, you draw a card from the player to your left but where it gets exciting is you can force opponents to pick up cards while avoiding having cards forced into your hand. The player who empties his/her hand first wins. It requires memory, logical thinking, and good luck to win.

Scott Whiskers in: the Search for Mr. Fumbleclaw (Fancy Factory, 21st Mar, $14.99) - Join Scott Whiskers on his quest to find Mr. Fumbleclaw – the future star of the legendary cat beauty contest “Ricky’s Finest”. “Scott Whiskers in: the Search for Mr. Fumbleclaw” is a modern, funny and family-friendly point & click adventure game about cats, pop culture and life itself. Created in the spirit of the classics of the genre.

Sector 98 (Weakfish Studio, 21st Mar, $0.99) - Bzzt Bzzt! SECTOR failure! Some robots were infected after a cyber attack on the lab's main system. It's impossible to remove the virus, We have to destroy these robots, I know it's not nice to destroy your friends, but. . but they're not ours anymore. Complete 25 levels to complete the game, These levels have bosses, enemies, and traps. It's not as easy as it looks. We NEED YOU! Bzzt Bzzt.

Sherlock Purr 2 (COMMANDO PANDA, 15th Mar, $1.99) - Sherlock Purr 2 is an enchanting children's game, tailor-made for young explorers who adore cats and crave delightful mysteries. Join our whiskered hero, explore every nook and cranny, and embark on a meow-velous journey where every corner holds a delightful surprise.

Shockman Collection Vol. 1 (Ratalaika Games, 26th Mar, $10.99) - Cyber Citizen Shockman: Everything was going great for Tasuke and Kyapiko until one fateful day when they woke up as the cybernetically enhanced, Shockman! Thanks to the genius of the Doc, they were given the opportunity to become cyborgs and heroes of justice tasked with taking down the Evil Group which had been terrorizing the town. The only catch is they have 18 days to get the job done and become humans again. Fufill your destiny as hero of justice and restore peace to the town!

Special Forces Strike: Tactical Swat Shooter (Megame, 21st Mar, $4.99) - In a world where terrorist threats are becoming more complex and sophisticated, you are the last hope. In the game you will find a wide range of missions - from rescuing hostages to destroying terrorist groups in dangerous parts of the world. You have unique skills that make you an ideal candidate to carry out the most dangerous and secret missions where a conventional army cannot cope. By earning money for completed tasks, you can purchase new weapons and upgrade equipment. There is a choice from powerful shotguns to precision rifles - the choice of weapons depends entirely on your playstyle.

Stickman Jailbreak 2024 (SimulaMaker, 15th Mar, $1.99) - Embark on an exhilarating adventure in Stickman Jailbreak 2024, a captivating 2D platformer where every step is a leap towards unlocking the unknown. Set in a whimsical world filled with mysteries and challenges, players are tasked with navigating through intricate levels to collect keys and unlock doors that lead to the next stage of their journey

Stunt Paradise (Brinemedia, 21st Mar, $7.99) - Push your driving skills to the limit as you perform insane stunts, including jumping off ramps, flipping through the air, and smashing through explosive obstacles! Explore extreme tracks in various locations, from industrial cities and dusty deserts to beautiful tropical beaches. With many cool cars to choose from, each level offers a unique challenge that enhances your driving experience.

Sunny Café (eastasiasoft, 27th Mar) - On a summer afternoon, the thunder showers fall mercilessly and the bells in the café ring. A boy regains his senses, suddenly noticing a soaked girl standing at the door. Sunny Café is a tale of accidental encounters, acquaintances and eventual parting, a love text adventure game that uses Taiwanese coffee knowledge as a catalyst for this cycle of interactions and an analogy for life itself. Join a cast of Taiwanese college students and enjoy a visual novel steeped in local culture, customs and ideals. Learn how to make the perfect cup of coffee by selecting beans, grinding, choosing a filter and brewing skillfully. Select objects in the café to pick up vital bits of additional knowledge. Explore multiple endings affected by your conversations with people in a comfy setting, and perhaps guide a budding romance to full bloom!

Sushi Battle Rambunctiously (VisualLight, 27th Mar, $19.99) - 'Sushi Battle: Rambunctiously' is a physics-based, four-player comic party game in which the winner must outmatch the other players. Grab & throw the items around you and use the unique gimmicks in each stage to knock out the rival Shirimon and claim victory! Make your own adorable and unique Shirimon! Make your own cute Shirimon with a combination of different shari(rice) and tane(toppings). Experience quirky and fun ragdoll physics that depend on the tane you choose!

SUSHI Shot Online (SAT-BOX, 21st Mar, $1.80) - Combining two sushi of the same type will merge them into a new type of sushi! Keep on matching your sushi so that they don't pile up and overflow onto the counter! Merge two large sushi together and send Bento Blockers to disrupt your opponents! Clear Bento Blockers from your own field by merging nearby sushi! Reach for your title as World Champion! Earn Online Points while increasing your rank on the world leaderboards! Set a keyword and share it to match and battle with your friends! View your rank from the Online Points you've accumulated through Quick Matches!

The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered (NIS America, 22nd Mar, $49.99) - Take charge of your tale in The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered! Join seven adventurers as they explore the mysterious land of Avalon while pursuing their own unique journey. Experience classic RPG combat with a twist! Victory relies on how you manage formations and instruct specific combat roles to gain an upper hand on the battlefield. You can also utilize the ancient power of the elementals by forging contracts mid-battle to call down powerful skills! Track your journey as you go, and when you’re in need of a rest, return to the continent's lone city to revitalize your crew. Each route has a one-of-a-kind narrative. Immerse yourself in the unique stories of each hero, learn their motivations, and unveil the secrets of Avalon in this exciting RPG adventure! - Read our The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered review

ToyBox Easter (Bearded Ants, 14th Mar, $3.99) - We're having such a fun Easter playing with all these toys, but we can't just leave all of this mess behind! Don't worry though, the excitement is not over yet, we're about to learn how organising your mess can be a whole new way of having fun. * Practice your organisation skills and critical thinking with simple to understand puzzles. Just pick up and drop all the toys into the toybox, and try to get everything to fit inside. * Many colourful levels with fun types of Easter toys to organise. There are many unique shapes and designs that appear throughout the levels for you to discover. * Cute and colourful puzzles that are fun for a younger audience, and challenging for the entire family. * Fun Easter soundtrack for the game.

Virtual Girlfriend Dating Simulator (GameToTop, 22nd Mar, $9.99) - Embark on an immersive journey into the dynamics of young love in this captivating dating simulation game. Set in the vibrant atmosphere of a bustling college campus, players delve into the intricacies of relationships between a guy and a girl. Navigate through pivotal checkpoints and engage in rich dialogues to unravel the storyline and uncover the depths of character interactions. Explore the open-world environment of the school map, where you meet new people and make friends as you explore this story discovering hidden gems and forging meaningful connections along the way. Immersing yourself in the rich narrative through checkpoints and engaging dialogues.

Western Frontier (HUNTERS, 21st Mar, $2.00) - Western Frontier is a 2D action shooting game. Defeat rogues, earn bounties, and restore peace to the town. At the tavern, you can strengthen your weapons and buy new ones. Use a wide variety of weapons and instant evasion to take down all the wanted criminals.

What will you be downloading this week? Princess Peach: Showtime! MLB The Show 24 South Park: Snow Day! - Fortunate Duo - 強運傭兵と宝石の姫騎士 Aha! Let's Photo Hunt! Air Traffic Sim: Airport Dispatcher Simulator Animal Buddies - Party Beasts April's Diary Arcade Archives MOUSER Around The World: Travel To Brazil Collector's Edition Attack of the Karens Bad Chicken Bio Inc. Redemption Crypt Stalker Darkness and Flame Demon Drop DX Farming Simulator Kids Flower Shop: Winter In Fairbrook Instant Death Jello Run Krimson Monster Tribe Mortal Fight: Lethal Revenge Multi Maze 3D Nice Disc: The Last Hot Blood Paper Dash - City Hustle Portal Shot Gun Teleport Pull The Pin: Ball Physic Puzzle Reaper Survivors Re:Cento Scott Whiskers in: the Search for Mr. Fumbleclaw Sector 98 Sherlock Purr 2 Shockman Collection Vol. 1 Special Forces Strike: Tactical Swat Shooter Stickman Jailbreak 2024 Stunt Paradise Sunny Café Sushi Battle Rambunctiously SUSHI Shot Online The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered ToyBox Easter Virtual Girlfriend Dating Simulator Western Frontier Nothing for me this week (You can select up to 5 answers) What will you be downloading this week? (49 votes) Princess Peach: Showtime! 33 % MLB The Show 24 2 % South Park: Snow Day! 14 % - Fortunate Duo - 強運傭兵と宝石の姫騎士 0% Aha! Let's Photo Hunt! 2 % Air Traffic Sim: Airport Dispatcher Simulator 0% Animal Buddies - Party Beasts 2 % April's Diary 0% Arcade Archives MOUSER 4 % Around The World: Travel To Brazil Collector's Edition 0% Attack of the Karens 2 % Bad Chicken 0% Bio Inc. Redemption 0% Crypt Stalker 2 % Darkness and Flame 0% Demon Drop DX 0% Farming Simulator Kids 0% Flower Shop: Winter In Fairbrook 2 % Instant Death 0% Jello Run 0% Krimson 0% Monster Tribe 0% Mortal Fight: Lethal Revenge 0% Multi Maze 3D 2 % Nice Disc: The Last Hot Blood 0% Paper Dash - City Hustle 0% Portal Shot Gun Teleport 0% Pull The Pin: Ball Physic Puzzle 0% Reaper Survivors 0% Re:Cento 2 % Scott Whiskers in: the Search for Mr. Fumbleclaw 0% Sector 98 0% Sherlock Purr 2 0% Shockman Collection Vol. 1 4 % Special Forces Strike: Tactical Swat Shooter 0% Stickman Jailbreak 2024 0% Stunt Paradise 0% Sunny Café 0% Sushi Battle Rambunctiously 0% SUSHI Shot Online 0% The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered 6 % ToyBox Easter 0% Virtual Girlfriend Dating Simulator 2 % Western Frontier 0% Nothing for me this week 20 %

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Go on, be a sport and drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!