We had a great time with Tomb Raider I-III Remastered when it landed on Switch last month. Sure, some sections of the original trilogy are showing their age a little today, but for the most part, these were the same old adventures that we came to love in the late '90s with a tasty boost in the visual department.

These visual upgrades were all well and good, but one problem that many-a player stumbled across while raiding those tombs was a certain issue of visibility, particularly with the all-important keys.

As nice as the graphical facelift was, the collection's fresh visuals made keys very difficult to see. Without keys, Lara can't open locked doors, and without the doors, progression is going to be a tough nut to crack. This was a problem that was quickly noted by players on Twitter and, taking a look at the following comparison, we can see why.

If there's anything that needs patching in 'Tomb Raider Remastered', It's the disappearing keys in the updated visual mode... pic.twitter.com/SkdmsvMxPT March 5, 2024

Fortunately, developer Aspyr has released a new update for the collection and, low and behold, key visibility is one of the main issues tackled. The update also sets out to fix some tricky textures across the trilogy, improves the lighting in some dimmer areas and makes a couple of other tweaks too.

The update's full patch notes were shared on the official Tomb Raider website and we have collected them together for you to check out below.

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Update (Released 12th March 2024)

Tomb Raider I:

Fixed image sizes so paintings were no longer cropped in Lara’s Home

Resolved partial missing door in the Egypt level

Updated textures on key pickups to be more visible

Updated lava textures to not be transparent when viewed at certain angles

Tomb Raider II:

Resolved a crash that would occur in the Home Sweet Home level

Updated hitbox for spiders in the The Great Wall level

Updated misplaced secrets in Golden Mask levels

Snowmobile no longer rides backwards when firing in Modern Controls

Updated door handles to include proper textures in Diving Area level

Updated HD molten gold texture in the Kingdom level

Updated snow camouflage in HD mode in The Cold War level

Tomb Raider III: