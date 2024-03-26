Sonic the Hedgehog's 3D platformer Sonic Heroes could reportedly be making a comeback in the future.

This latest rumour follows on from the blue blur's recently leaked mobile game 'Sonic Toys Party'. This information stems from a report by Universo Nintendo, with the site claiming a remake could be in development for the Switch successor.

This is supported by social media user and leaker 'Midori', who previously mentioned a Fall Guys-like Sonic game was in the works (now confirmed as Toys Party). The same source has also responded to the latest rumour about Sonic Heroes returning, mentioning how this is "correct information".

This is correct information.

But there is not Sonic Adventure remakes right now. — みどり (@MbKKssTBhz5) March 25, 2024

This leaker has also previously been linked to multiple Persona rumours. It's suggested the new version of Sonic Heroes could be released on Unreal Engine and is targeting 2025 launch date. Keep in mind this is just a rumour for now!