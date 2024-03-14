Ready for some good ol' relaxation? Well good news, because it looks like Coatsink's upcoming Moonglow Bay has it in spades. Launching on the Switch on 11th April, 2024, the game looks like a cosy amalgamation of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Dredge, and The Touryst,
The game is basically about fishing: you'll be taking to the oceans to uncover its fish and mythical creatures, all the while upgrading your equipment, taking handy photographs, and help to restore the struggling town and its kooky residents.
It definitely sounds like a more upbeat, relaxing version of Dredge that should appeal to those who want to partake in a spot of fishing but aren't too keen on meeting monsters out of the Lovecraft playbook. Either way, it won't be long until you can find out what it's all about yourself.
Here's a look at the key features:
- Discover what lurks beneath - Cast nets, set traps, line and ice fish to find all 151 aquatic species
- Prepare and Preserve - Cook your catch of the day or show them off at the local aquarium
- Traverse memorable places - Travel through the Glacier and Sulphur zones and unravel the mysteries of Astral Clouds
- Encounter the Mythical Monsters of Moonglow - Hear the stories, bask in their myths, and prepare for some truly epic encounters
- Play together or adventure alone - Drop-in with local co-op and fulfil a family’s wish together
Will you be grabbing Moonglow Bay when it launches on the Switch next month? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.
Comments
Looks cute.
Hopefully there will be physical release in the future.
A few years ago, I discovered the OST for this game by Lena Raine. Magnificent music. I think the game debuted on Xbox? Didn't play it myself, but the reviews at the time said it needed a lot of work. Maybe the Switch version will be better? Who am I kidding. Switch ports are usually an afterthought.
151 species, eh?
I think 'cosy' is becoming the new 'NES inspired', tired and overdone.
@TheBoilerman hmm... sounds very familiar.
played it for a bit. It... works
