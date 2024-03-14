Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 761k

Ready for some good ol' relaxation? Well good news, because it looks like Coatsink's upcoming Moonglow Bay has it in spades. Launching on the Switch on 11th April, 2024, the game looks like a cosy amalgamation of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Dredge, and The Touryst,

The game is basically about fishing: you'll be taking to the oceans to uncover its fish and mythical creatures, all the while upgrading your equipment, taking handy photographs, and help to restore the struggling town and its kooky residents.

It definitely sounds like a more upbeat, relaxing version of Dredge that should appeal to those who want to partake in a spot of fishing but aren't too keen on meeting monsters out of the Lovecraft playbook. Either way, it won't be long until you can find out what it's all about yourself.

Here's a look at the key features:

- Discover what lurks beneath - Cast nets, set traps, line and ice fish to find all 151 aquatic species

- Prepare and Preserve - Cook your catch of the day or show them off at the local aquarium

- Traverse memorable places - Travel through the Glacier and Sulphur zones and unravel the mysteries of Astral Clouds

- Encounter the Mythical Monsters of Moonglow - Hear the stories, bask in their myths, and prepare for some truly epic encounters

- Play together or adventure alone - Drop-in with local co-op and fulfil a family’s wish together

Will you be grabbing Moonglow Bay when it launches on the Switch next month? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.