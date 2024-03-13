Alongside the release date announcement for Monster Hunter Stories, Capcom revealed a "special set" containing the original game and sequel. Its official website also confirmed this "collection" would be getting a physical release in the US.
Now, in a new update, a GameStop listing featuring the official box art has revealed there's a bit of a catch. While there will be a game card including Monster Hunter Stories, the second game will be a download voucher. Here's exactly what the fine print says:
"Includes a game card for Monster Hunter Stories and a download voucher for Monster Hunter Stories 2 - Download required. See back."
If this is not exactly what you were hoping for, stores like Playasia will seemingly be offering standalone copies of the first game in select regions. The sequel was also released on the Switch in physical form (game card and all) back in 2021 if you want to track it down.
Although there's no release date for the collection on GameStop's website, Capcom says this physical package will arrive in the US on June 14, 2024. The same collection will also be available for purchase digitally on the same date.
Makes sense to just have Stories 1 on card instead of forking out for both when 2 already had the cart release. It's not like the Mega Man and Resident Evil collections where the bigger game that had no Nintendo physical gets the code
Depending on the price, I might still get this to save money. If it's like, 30-40%~~ cheaper than buying both separately than I would still do it.
Ridiculous as it sounds...but it's rather weird in a way. Especially considering Stories 2 has a standalone physical release.
Not that this bothers me in any way since I can just buy the standalone release instead. But...why do this in the 1st place anyways...??? Capcom logic I'll never understand...yeesh.
Is there a physical release planned in the US for the first game on its own?
Because I already have the sequel and am not going to buy it again.
Thank arceus I already have the sequel. Although I do wonder if its legitimate or it’s another misprint.
Why not just release Monster Hunter Stories on its own physically? We don't need part 2 in there anyways. Also make part 3 so to complete the trilogy.
Also please tell me that we are getting a stand-alone physical release for the first game because I’m pretty sure wings of ruin already sold over a million copies so people won’t be forced to purchase the collection to get the first game physically.
