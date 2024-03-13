Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Alongside the release date announcement for Monster Hunter Stories, Capcom revealed a "special set" containing the original game and sequel. Its official website also confirmed this "collection" would be getting a physical release in the US.

Now, in a new update, a GameStop listing featuring the official box art has revealed there's a bit of a catch. While there will be a game card including Monster Hunter Stories, the second game will be a download voucher. Here's exactly what the fine print says:

"Includes a game card for Monster Hunter Stories and a download voucher for Monster Hunter Stories 2 - Download required. See back."

If this is not exactly what you were hoping for, stores like Playasia will seemingly be offering standalone copies of the first game in select regions. The sequel was also released on the Switch in physical form (game card and all) back in 2021 if you want to track it down.

Although there's no release date for the collection on GameStop's website, Capcom says this physical package will arrive in the US on June 14, 2024. The same collection will also be available for purchase digitally on the same date.

What do you make of this? Leave a comment below.