The latest Japanese charts are in courtesy of Famitsu (thanks, Gematsu) and it's another victory for Atlus' Unicorn Overlord, which comes in at number one again after selling a further 16,012 copies. Not bad considering how difficult it's been to picked up a physical edition recently.

It's another resounding success for the Switch as a whole, actually, with the only representation for the PS5 being Final Fantasy VII Rebirth at number two. Elsewhere, we've got Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at number three, Super Mario Bros. Wonder at number four, and Splatoon 3 even pokes its head in at number ten.

The only newcomer this week is Macross: Shooting Insight at number seven, selling a respectable 6,961.

Here's your look at this week's top ten in full:

[NSW] Unicorn Overlord (ATLUS, 03/08/24) – 16,012 (56,003) [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix, 02/29/24) – 11,497 (298,635) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,031 (5,748,900) [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 8,257 (1,787,466) [NSW] Mario vs. Donkey Kong (Nintendo, 02/16/24) – 7,680 (124,441) [NSW] Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku: Isshoni Exercise (Imagineer, 03/07/24) – 7,011 (21,139) [NSW] MACROSS Shooting Insight (Bushiroad Games, 03/14/24) – 6,961 (New) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 5,947 (1,011,957) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,872 (3,470,376) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 5,626 (4,251,794)

Over on the hardware front this week, the numbers have dipped slightly, but the Switch is still doing well, shifting a total of 42,883 units across all three SKUs. Meanwhile, the PlayStation 5 has managed to sell a total of 26,516, while the Xbox only managaed a total of 1,496.

Here's your look at this week's hardware chart:

Switch OLED Model – 30,753 (6,868,972) PlayStation 5 – 22,665 (4,570,547) Switch Lite – 7,337 (5,777,577) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,851 (740,382) Switch – 4,793 (19,743,487) Xbox Series X – 817 (250,778) Xbox Series S – 679 (305,606) PlayStation 4 – 588 (7,924,410) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 12 (1,192,891)

