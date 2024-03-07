This week's Japanese charts are now in from Famitsu (via Gematsu) and it is no surprise that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth's debut has shaken things up a little.
Square Enix's latest take on the iconic RPG has stormed to the top of the charts in its first week, with a whopping 262,252 units sold. The rest of the chart is dominated by Switch software, but nothing comes close to this front-runner.
After two weeks at the top spot, Mario vs. Donkey Kong has dropped into second this time, with an additional 14,480 sales. Aside from other some familiar faces, the top ten is home to a couple of new Japanese Switch releases, with Goblin Slayer Another Adventurer: Nightmare Feast and Matsurika no Kei -kEi- Tenmeiin Iden debuting at seventh and ninth respectively.
Here's your look at this week's top ten in full:
- [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix, 02/29/24) – 262,656 (New)
- [NSW] Mario vs. Donkey Kong (Nintendo, 02/16/24) – 14,480 (103,523)
- [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 11,643 (1,767,792)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 9,708 (998,957)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,251 (5,728,200)
- [NSW] Shin chan: Shiro of Coal Town (Neos, 02/22/24) – 7,352 (28,945)
- [NSW] Goblin Slayer Another Adventurer: Nightmare Feast (Bushiroad Games, 02/29/24) – 6,822 (New)
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 5,613 (4,239,708)
- [NSW] Matsurika no Kei -kEi- Tenmeiin Iden (Idea Factory, 02/29/24) – 5,537 (New)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,468 (3,458,115)
Despite strong sales for PS5 software this week, it is the Switch OLED that once again tops the hardware chart with an additional 51,250 consoles sold. The PS5 follows in second with around 10,000 fewer sales and combining the console's SKUs leans things firmly in Nintendo's favour — Classic, Lite and OLED Switch models combine for 62,531 while the two PS5 models total 48,067.
Here's your look at this week's hardware chart:
- Switch OLED Model – 51,250 (6,787,979)
- PlayStation 5 – 41,786 (4,613,083)
- Switch Lite – 6,979 (5,759,478)
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 6,281 (732,266)
- Switch – 4,302 (19,733,798)
- PlayStation 4 – 1,722 (7,922,006)
- Xbox Series S – 1,221 (303,471)
- Xbox Series X – 1,130 (257,671)
- New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 13 (1,192,865)
