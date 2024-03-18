Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 762k

It's been a long time coming, but the Fatal Fury franchise is officially back with Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, a new fighting game from SNK that will be launching early 2025.

There's no word on target platforms for the game yet, and truth be told, we personally think it's a possibility that it might skip the Switch entirely for Nintendo's eventual successor. That said, with the entry built on Unreal Engine 4, it's entirely possible that it could be optimised sufficiently for the Switch.

Either way, judging from the new character trailer from SNK - in which we see fan-favourite Terry Bogard square up against the likes of Rock Howard, Hotaru Futara, Tizoc, and Preecha - the game is looking incredibly slick with some truly wonderful visuals and effects on display.

We've got our fingers crossed that this one will hit the Switch when it's released, or at the very least make its way to the Switch's successor. We'll find out more in the coming months as we get closer to the game's launch in early 2025.

What do you make of the new Fatal Fury so far? Will you be picking it up? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.