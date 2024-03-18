It's been a long time coming, but the Fatal Fury franchise is officially back with Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, a new fighting game from SNK that will be launching early 2025.
There's no word on target platforms for the game yet, and truth be told, we personally think it's a possibility that it might skip the Switch entirely for Nintendo's eventual successor. That said, with the entry built on Unreal Engine 4, it's entirely possible that it could be optimised sufficiently for the Switch.
Either way, judging from the new character trailer from SNK - in which we see fan-favourite Terry Bogard square up against the likes of Rock Howard, Hotaru Futara, Tizoc, and Preecha - the game is looking incredibly slick with some truly wonderful visuals and effects on display.
We've got our fingers crossed that this one will hit the Switch when it's released, or at the very least make its way to the Switch's successor. We'll find out more in the coming months as we get closer to the game's launch in early 2025.
What do you make of the new Fatal Fury so far? Will you be picking it up? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.
Comments 15
Game visually looks alot like Street fighter 4. Not a bad thing
Even putting "Wolves" in the title is a bold move. We do not invoke the specter of MotW lightly....
Lets go! The visual in this new FF title is 🔥🔥🔥!
The fact that there's no concrete release date and still no platforms announced makes me think this is coming to Switch 2.
@Itachi2099 Lmao my same thought dude. Considering the one Saudi game fund is not only the new owners of SNK, but also have a roughly 5-10% stake in Nintendo, and were able to put Terry in Smash to specifically rep Fatal Fury, I feel like they have to be having worked on for Nintendo's next system, which would be awesome because if this was a launch title, I think this would be my game to pick up lmao
The new character Preecha is a cutie pie, a very fun character to have in this series. She'll fit right in with B. Jenet.
It’s nice to get a new Fatal Fury. I love the series but would have preferred a new Last Blade.
Excited for this but will be playing on PC regardless.
Wow, that's flashy! Did they contract King for those visual effects?
I liked Preecha's older design more. Her new look has so much goth egirl feel imo. Those specific hair colors are gonna attract some really annoying people also.
Note to all prospective fighters: take off your glasses before you step into the ring.
@1UP_MARIO Yeah it looks like SFIV mixed with Streets of Rage 4.
Wait, WHAT?! English voice-overs? SNK don't have money to do a thing like this. Their Story Modes in KOF games are unvoiced. Also, no chance that this game is coming to Nintendo Switch. SAMURAI SPIRITS and SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy looks unacceptably disappointing on Nintendo Switch. In handheld mode, at least.
@Diogmites Me too, but... Let's be honest – there's no plot reason for the 3rd game to exist. Musashi Akatsuki "died", Shigen died, Yuki sacrificed herself, Kôryû/Gaisei became dead again... Setsuna was stopped, I guess. Hibiki... I don't understand why she was/is popular. There's no good reason for the 3rd game to exist, imo.
Removed - offensive remarks
@Vyacheslav333 I don’t think of plot as being a significant reason for any fighting game to exist or not, but i see your point.
I don’t understand why Hibiki crosses over into everything either.
Hurrah, Fatal Fury! Release this on Switch!
But I worry, will it render without a hitch?
