Fashion Dreamer has received multiple updates since arriving on the Switch last November, and the latest one is out this week. It's the fourth major (and free) content update, adding Wonderland Fair.

While the details haven't been shared locally just yet, Perfectly-Nintendo has posted a translation of the patch notes. Here's what you can expect from this latest update, along with a teaser trailer. We'll update this story when the English trailer and any other details pop up.

Fashion Dreamer – Ver. 1.4.0

Release date: March 13th 2024 (North America) / March 14th 2024 (Europe, Japan)

Patch notes:

New Features and Content 4th limited-time Fair: Wonderland Fair 6 patterns 1 hairstyle 1 eyeliner 1 poses 1 photo decoration 6 photo frames 4 showroom items

Adds 13 new patterns 12 patterns are available via gacha.

