Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

When Fashion Dreamer arrived on the scene last November, it was admittedly a tad underdone compared to certain other series like Style Savvy (New Style Boutique). Fortunately, developer Marvelous has made an effort to improve the situation with ongoing updates.

This brings us to the third major content update timed in with Valentine's Day. It's the "Classic Fair Update" and includes new limited-time fair items including "20 all-new items, including steampunk apparel and accessories, new photo options and showroom decorations, Creative Keys" and much more. There are also 10 new patterns in this update.





🎩Steampunk apparel and accessories

📷 Photo options and showroom decorations

👗10 new patterns



💅: pic.twitter.com/xdgfVwOCw2 Fashion Dreamer's Classic Fair Update is here! Play now on #NintendoSwitch and discover all new items, including:🎩Steampunk apparel and accessories📷 Photo options and showroom decorations👗10 new patterns💅: https://t.co/yS8ekiqeiE February 14, 2024

This latest update follows on from Update 2 which was released in January 2024. This particular update added a new in-game event 'Dramatic Fair', new items and new clothing patterns. You can check out a trailer for this update in our previous post: