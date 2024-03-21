Fae Farm, the charming life sim from developer Phoenix Labs, isn't quite done with updates just yet. The latest, aptly titled the 'Spring Update', brings a number of improvements and additions to the game that should prove most welcoming for fans.
The biggest change is honestly something that we wish was a thing in real life, and that's the 'double-day length' feature. In a nutshell, it essentially slows down time to allow you to perform more tasks within a single day. Given how much there is to do in the game now, this sounds like a dream come true.
That's not all though; there are a number of significant additions here that you can enjoy, including:
- A new decorating option named “Stuff-on-Stuff” - players can now place various decorative inventory items such as candles, books or vases on tables and other specifically-tagged decor items.
- Post-wedding dialogs for each character and new interactions. If a “fae bae” is hanging out in a player’s homestead, sitting in the cozy area will invite them to come and join.
- Several new the character creator options, including new vibrant dyes, new non-human skin tones, and new eye styles and new sets of wings.
Of course, the Spring Update will also include a free cosmetic pack for your character and your home, so that's nice.