Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 762k

Fae Farm, the charming life sim from developer Phoenix Labs, isn't quite done with updates just yet. The latest, aptly titled the 'Spring Update', brings a number of improvements and additions to the game that should prove most welcoming for fans.

The biggest change is honestly something that we wish was a thing in real life, and that's the 'double-day length' feature. In a nutshell, it essentially slows down time to allow you to perform more tasks within a single day. Given how much there is to do in the game now, this sounds like a dream come true.

That's not all though; there are a number of significant additions here that you can enjoy, including:

- A new decorating option named “Stuff-on-Stuff” - players can now place various decorative inventory items such as candles, books or vases on tables and other specifically-tagged decor items.

- Post-wedding dialogs for each character and new interactions. If a “fae bae” is hanging out in a player’s homestead, sitting in the cozy area will invite them to come and join.

- Several new the character creator options, including new vibrant dyes, new non-human skin tones, and new eye styles and new sets of wings.

Of course, the Spring Update will also include a free cosmetic pack for your character and your home, so that's nice.