Nintendo has announced its Switch Online racer F-Zero 99 will be bumped up to Version 1.3.0 this week on 28th March.

According to Nintendo's Japanese website, speed demons can look forward to new mirror tracks and Mirror Grand Prix. This includes multiple mirror courses for Knight League, with Queen League and King League to also receive some mirror tracks in the future.

Along with this, there'll also be a "steering wheel assist" function added to stop players colliding with walls and also going off course. Last but not least, F-Zero 99 will be adding limited-time challenges, allowing you to unlock new rewards.

When Nintendo releases the official patch notes for Version 1.3.0, we'll update this post. In somewhat related news, Nintendo is adding F-Zero Maximum Velocity to the Switch Online GBA library this week.